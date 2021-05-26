Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayette County, AL

Lynn man arrested in Fayette County for theft

By Editorial
mytrpaper.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat began as an investigation into a residential break-in near Lynn led multiple law enforcement agencies to Fayette County, where a majority of the allegedly stolen items were found and the suspect was arrested. Michael Dylan Tittle, 27, of Lynn, has currently been charged in Fayette County with receiving stolen property, since a large portion of the items taken from the Lynn residence were located there, noted Lynn Police Chief Bryan Kirkpatrick.

mytrpaper.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, AL
City
Lynn, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Police#Police Chief#Man#Stolen Property#Suspect#Law Enforcement Agencies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. seizes $2.3 mln in bitcoin paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers

The Justice Department on Monday recovered some $2.3 million in cryptocurrency ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline Co, cracking down on hackers who launched the most disruptive U.S. cyberattack on record. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said investigators had seized 63.7 bitcoins, now valued at about $2.3 million, paid by Colonial...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Jeff Bezos to send himself to space on board Blue Origin rocket

Jeff Bezos will launch himself to space on board one of his Blue Origin rockets, he has said.The Amazon founder will make the journey next month, alongside his brother, he said in an Instagram post.“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” he wrote. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos)The trip...
Presidential ElectionCNN

Joe Biden doesn't want to meet the press

(CNN) — Joe Biden has been president of the United States for 138 days. And in that time, he has held a total of ONE formal news conference. Asked about that paucity of pressers -- ahem! -- on Sunday by CNN's Brian Stelter, White House press secretary Jen Psaki replied that Biden "takes questions several times a week."