Lynn man arrested in Fayette County for theft
What began as an investigation into a residential break-in near Lynn led multiple law enforcement agencies to Fayette County, where a majority of the allegedly stolen items were found and the suspect was arrested. Michael Dylan Tittle, 27, of Lynn, has currently been charged in Fayette County with receiving stolen property, since a large portion of the items taken from the Lynn residence were located there, noted Lynn Police Chief Bryan Kirkpatrick.mytrpaper.com