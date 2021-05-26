Bizarre: The Coffee Bar is an Alabama original fit for the times

“I’m off today and I woke up and said, ‘I’m going to go see my grandmother and grandfather.’ My grandmother passed away about two years ago. She was a nurse and had been working for a long time at Brookwood Hospital and retired. She was always a joy for everyone. I used to go and watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ sometimes with her. ‘Young and the Restless’ was her favorite. She lived a really good life. What I took from my grandmother is patience. The military taught me patience, but my grandmother, she endured a whole lot and she always used to tell me, ‘Don’t worry about it, be calm.’ She used to tell me – more so when I retired – ‘Whatever you want to do, do it now because you may not have a chance to do it. If you want to move here, or if you want to take a trip there, go ahead and do it because this is nobody’s life but your own.’ She had dreams and things she wanted to do, but she made decisions based off of family. Some things she was able to do. A year before her passing, she used to tell me, ‘I wish I could’ve done this. Don’t live by saying I wish I could do it. If you have the means, you need to go ahead and do it.’” – Alvin Rutledge of Trussville.