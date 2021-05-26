Cancel
Bizarre: The Coffee Bar is an Alabama original fit for the times

By Susan Swagler
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bizarre: The Coffee Bar is a coffee bar by day and a bar bar at night, but this unusual place also is an all-day incubator for several minority-owned local businesses. The café, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner (most nights), has become a hub in Birmingham’s Black business community, offering space for multiple vendors to attract attention and, in turn, build their own businesses.

