Mail courier truck overturns near Fayette
A private contract mail route truck that transport mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS) was involved in a one vehicle accident on the morning of Saturday, May 22. The truck was enroute from the mail processing facility at Millbrook to the Fayette Post Office at the time the accident occurred. Debra J. Fetterly, United States Postal Service’s Strategic Communications Director for Alabama and South Florida Districts, said that the vehicle carrying the mail ended up overturned in a ditch alongside Highway 18 East. The accident occurred approximately five miles east of Fayette.mytrpaper.com