The Latest: NY raffles scholarships for vaccinated teens

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that vaccinated kids aged 12 to 17 will have a chance to win a full ride to public universities and colleges in New York. The state will raffle off 50 scholarships, which would cover four years of tuition, room and board, books and supplies.

