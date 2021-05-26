Severe Weather Statement issued for Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Logan; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Logan County in west central Kansas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 156 PM CDT, emergency management reported three to five inches of rainfall on local roads and some back roads are covered with water. Ongoing thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Colby, Oakley, Brewster, Levant, Winona, Monument, Russell Springs, Mingo and Halford. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED