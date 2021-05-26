Cancel
Lewis County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 12:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Lewis The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lewis County in central New York * Until 200 PM EDT.. * At 1257 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Redfield, or 14 miles northwest of Camden, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Whetstone Gulf State Park, Highmarket, Watson, Martinsburg, Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden, Lyons Falls, Constableville and Turin. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
