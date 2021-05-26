Queeva Chats “Do Better” & Her Dream Tour

There's nothing shy about Ingrid Andress' "Lady Like." The piano-led single from her album of the same name is her artist statement. It's also the song that endeared her to a group of like-minded fans prior to (or shortly after) signing her record deal. Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland helped Andress with this very millennial concept. It's very much an "accept me for who I am" kind of purging of thoughts shaped by three country poets to create high art. Vocally, "Lady Like" is a stunning showcase even if you're of the mind to think she may be sharing a bit too much.