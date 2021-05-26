Queeva Chats “Do Better” & Her Dream Tour
Having grown up listening to the likes of Randy Travis and Dolly Parton, Queeva has long since had a powerful and strong connection to country music and was inspired to learn the guitar thanks to Taylor Swift. In the few short years since she’s been a staple of the music scene, she’s so far racked up more than a million streams and views and earned herself coverage and support from American Songwriter, Just Jared and CMT among others. PopWrapped caught up with Queeva to chat about her latest single “Do Better” and her favourite artists.popwrapped.com