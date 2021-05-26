Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

‘Women Speak Up’ with Pride: LGBTQ+

By Indy Staff
Santa Barbara Independent
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara Commission for Women will host its third virtual award winning “Women Speak Up” Town Hall series from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, titled “Women Speak Up with Pride: LGBTQ +.”. The free virtual town hall is open to...

www.independent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Education
Santa Barbara, CA
Education
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Education
Local
California Society
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Women#Transgender People#Lgbtq#Transgender Children#Transgender Youth#Trans Women#Transgender Rights#Sbtan#Ppccc#The Commission For Women#Town Hall#Co Founder#U C Santa Cruz#Lgbtq Community#Lewis Clark College#The Education Department#Parent Group Facilitator#Lgbtq Rights#Trans Youth#Transgender Adults
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Santa Barbara County, CAnprnsb.org

Maria McCall Joins Family Service Agency Board of Directors

Family Service Agency (FSA) of Santa Barbara County, also known as Santa Maria Valley Youth and Family Center and Guadalupe’s Little House By The Park, is pleased to announce the appointment of Montecito Bank & Trust Vice President/MClub Director, Maria McCall, to its Board of Directors. “We’re excited to add...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Vaccine Equity Project Santa Barbara County

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has led a variety of collaborative initiatives, with respect to COVID-19 response, involving numerous partners and funders from the philanthropic, nonprofit, education, and government sectors. One of these collaborative models is the Critical Needs Fund (CNF), a philanthropic “financial pool” managed by UWSBC through which donations are received and distributed to donor-designated community organizations to address specific and urgent public health related challenges. Early in the pandemic, the CNF invested in partnership with the County Public Health Department (PHD) to increase our communities’ Isolation and Quarantine capacity (hotel rooms) for people who tested positive for COVID-19 but had no safe place to self-isolate.
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Looks to Yolo County for Criminal Justice Reform

Governments across the country are grappling with criminal justice reform but are hampered by the lack of accurate data on which to base new policies and actions. Counties in California, including Santa Barbara, are looking for ways to gather this needed information effectively. The small county of Yolo in the...
Santa Barbara County, CANoozhawk

13 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Santa Barbara County

There were 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Santa Barbara County, according to the county Public Health Department. The county has confirmed 34,391 residents have been infected with the coronavirus since the first positive case was reported in March 2020, the online status report released Sunday showed.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Rep. Carbajal announces ‘2021 Women of the Year’ award winners

–This week, Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) announced the winners of the fourth annual Congressional Women of the Year Award. The six winners of this year’s award are: Yessenia Echevarria of Paso Robles, Courtney Haile of San Luis Obispo, Sr. Theresa Harpin of San Luis Obispo, Sojourner Kincaid Rolle of Santa Barbara, Arcelia Sención of Los Olivos, and Silvia Uribe of Goleta.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Pro-recall forces seek to cancel California’s progress

With the signatures tallied and the threshold for recall election met, media attention will soon shift to the campaign ahead. Will an embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom be able to persuade voters that he deserves to stay? Will an ambitious Democrat break party ranks and seek to position themselves as an alternative to Newsom? Will the election devolve into the cacophonous circus that we saw during the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003?
Santa Barbara, CAKEYT

Volunteers dive down to keep Santa Barbara Harbor clean

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The seafloor in any busy harbor may be littered with lost or discarded junk, impacting the environment just like litter on land. Santa Barbara Harbor’s Operation Clean Sweep, a seafloor debris cleanup program, is the team hoping to change that. They held their 13th annual cleanup event on Sunday.
Goleta, CAcityofgoleta.org

News List Old

Santa Barbara County is reporting 7 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths. There are 74 cases still infectious, with 17 cases hospitalized, 4 of them in the ICU. Confirmed case count is 34,365.More info: https://publichealthsbc.org/
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Op-Ed: Revising the Ortega Park Master Plan IS Urgent

Have you noticed that Jill Zachary can't, or won't, give the public or the City Council a straight answer on when the swimming pool will be built if the Ortega Park Master Plan is approved without changes? Well, last night, from the proverbial horse's mouth, we have the "not to be shared with the community" answer.
Santa Barbara County, CANoozhawk

Jim Langley: Taking a Close Look at Equality

There’s much talk about equality these days and no matter how badly some desire it, in my humble opinion it’s neither realistic nor attainable. Let’s use sports as an example. Why should we even bother to have individual and team competitions, if we’re eventually going to hand out the same trophy to all participants just because they show up?
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Vaccine Mandate May Be Coming to SBCC

The Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees grappled Thursday evening with potential policies that would mandate vaccines for all employees and students on campus. The discussion around mandating vaccines also comes at a time when the college administration is releasing its phased return-to-campus plan for employees. The plan has upset many employees for several reasons, particularly support staff who don’t feel safe returning to their buildings.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Dos Pueblos High School Wins Waterwise Video Contest

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Works Department. The Santa Barbara County Water Agency is pleased to announce the 22nd Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest winners. In total, 30 students from five schools throughout the county submitted 14 videos. Students were challenged to create 30-second videos centered on the theme, “DIY the Water Wise Way.” While the Water Agency and local water providers arrange for monetary prizes to the winning schools, private sector sponsors provide awards for the students.