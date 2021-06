Neglecting mental-related problems by considering them little issues or nothing much serious, can actually lead you to major health risks which we believe that you should not do. In today's world of development and a lot of work pressure, people from all over the world face countless mental illnesses such as stress, depression, sleeping disorders, and all. We generally come across cases, in which people take painkillers in order to minimize their pain in the head or reduce the headache. But you might also be aware of the fact that the consumption of painkillers can cause damage to your internal organs or health.