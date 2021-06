STURTEVANT, Wis. — Racine County is now the latest place in Wisconsin to implement a text-to-911 service. People can now text in emergencies to the dispatch center. While calls are still the preferred method of reaching out to 911, Racine County 911 Director Jackie Bratz says texts can be helpful for the hearing impaired or those who are in a situation where they feel it may be unsafe placing a phone call to 911.