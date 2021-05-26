Cancel
Leverage: Redemption: The Crew Reunites for 'One, Just One' Job in Full-Length IMDb TV Revival Trailer

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrifter Sophie Devereaux agrees to get her con back on for “one, just one” new job (wink-wink) in the full-length trailer for IMDb TV’s Leverage: Redemption. The extended trailer above also, among other things, finds thief Parker grappling with (ugh!) motion-detecting lasers, Hardison getting schooled on his kid sister’s “relevant” hacking skills, and Noah Wyle’s newcomer learning a hard lesson about burgling.

Aldis Hodge
Christian Kane
Noah Wyle
