Leverage: Redemption: The Crew Reunites for 'One, Just One' Job in Full-Length IMDb TV Revival Trailer
Grifter Sophie Devereaux agrees to get her con back on for “one, just one” new job (wink-wink) in the full-length trailer for IMDb TV’s Leverage: Redemption. The extended trailer above also, among other things, finds thief Parker grappling with (ugh!) motion-detecting lasers, Hardison getting schooled on his kid sister’s “relevant” hacking skills, and Noah Wyle’s newcomer learning a hard lesson about burgling.tvline.com