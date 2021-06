Last week was the first time I got to enjoy outdoor music in Billings for well over a year and I didn't realize how much I missed it. The steady "thump... thump... thump" of the drummer during soundcheck. The occasional feedback squeal of a hot mic. 1000's of watts of power, blasting amplified guitars directly through oversized speakers and straight into your ears, heart, and soul. All while standing under the sun with fun people. For many people, it's tough to beat.