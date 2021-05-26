Cancel
Newport, KY

NEW Sandbar Sharks Arrive at Newport Aquarium

By Kentucky Living
kentuckyliving.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT, Ky. — New sharks have arrived at Newport Aquarium. The two sandbar sharks represent an exciting species that hasn’t been featured at the aquarium in almost eight years. With a lively spirit and quick pace, the new animals are sure to become a favorite of visitors. The sharks arrive as the aquarium is kicking off Shark Summer this Friday. The all-summer-long event honors and celebrates these fascinating and often misunderstood animals.

