NEW Sandbar Sharks Arrive at Newport Aquarium

Part 72 of our series, “Resilience and Renaissance: Newport, Kentucky, 1795-2020.”. Newport, Kentucky has a colorful and exciting past. From its first settlement by James Taylor, to its industrialization in the 1800s, to its Sin City days, and, finally, to what it is today, Newport is a vibrant and growing urban community. More recently, there is one neighborhood of Newport that is truly making history and becoming a showcase of what community development looks like when the community itself is empowered with that process. That neighborhood is West Newport, sometimes known as the West End or the Westside.