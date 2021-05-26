Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murray, UT

Without digital equity, our educational gap will only grow

By Jason Eyre
Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the pandemic hit in early 2020, Murray School District, like most Utah organizations, had no notice of the implications we would immediately face. When the governor declared statewide closures and we realized the closure would not be ending soon, we diligently worked to find internet access for students quickly.

www.deseret.com
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
15K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murray, UT
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Speed#Educational Technology#Technology Education#Education Technology#Educational Initiatives#Digital Learning#Murray School District#Internet Essentials#Chromebook Rollout#Gap#Equity#Internet Providers#Crucial Initiatives#Internet Access#Online Access#Infrastructure#Online Tools#Low Income Families#Students#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Distance Education
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
Related
InternetThe Journal

Broadband and Digital Equity Top Concerns Among IT Leaders

Delivery of broadband off-campus has nearly doubled in K-12 between 2020 and 2021. While 49% of schools didn't provide off-campus services in 2020, just 5% are still in that position. The most popular delivery method, by far, is the deployment of district-run hotspots. Seven in 10 schools use that approach, compared to 17% in the prior year. Three in 10 districts work with their local communities to provide WiFi hotspots, a practice that was adopted by only 19% in 2020. And more than a quarter (27%) provide home access through free and subsidized programs, compared to 10% the previous year.
Internetcampustechnology.com

Free Workshop Addresses Equity in Digital Learning

Every Learner Everywhere, a network of organizations focused on education technologies, teaching practices and support services for blended and online learning environments, is offering a free virtual workshop on the topic of equity in digital learning. The eight-week course, titled Educational Equity Through Digital Learning, is open to all faculty with priority given to those in adjunct and non-tenured positions.
ScienceThe Journal

One Positive Impact of COVID-19 Policy on Math Education and Gender Equity

Online learning helped us deal with girls' math phobias. "I can't read." Not many adults would be happy to admit this. but somehow it is acceptable to say, "Me? I'm no good at numbers." It isn't seen as a slur on someone's intelligence or a sign of a poor education. It is as if being good at math is a gift like being a brilliant musician or a talented artist. This is strange as there are so many types of math. For example, there is numeracy that will require calculation and estimation; algebra which involves problem solving; geometry that entails spatial awareness, calculus that calls for abstract thinking. That is a lot of different things to be "no good at."
Educationalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cloud Education digitally empowers students

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/Heylin Spark): There's no time as a good time; it's now or never! Especially, if you are planning to upgrade your skills, it's time to enroll in meaningful courses. Regardless of whether you would want to move into a more senior role or are in...
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

Why the Digital Economy Continues to Grow

Few industries have experienced such stratospheric growth and widespread adoption as digital technology— and even fewer have warranted to have the title of their own “economy” attached to it. Make no mistake, the digital economy is real and still growing, both in the depth and breadth of use cases. Additionally, COVID-19 seems to have sped up adoption and use of the digital economy in a lot of ways, but what will it look like in the long term?
Internetsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

State-Wide Collaborative Unites Rural Communities to Advance Digital Equity

On a windy afternoon earlier this month, U.S. Rep. James Clyburn along with about 50 stakeholders from across the state celebrated a successful broadband pilot project in Allendale, South Carolina which created internet access for 1,000 homes in 61 days. Jim Stritzinger, the broadband coordinator for South Carolina, said the...
Educationbcg.com

Closing the Digital Divide in US Education—for Good

When the pandemic struck, many states and districts swiftly mobilized to address the needs of their digitally underserved students, often making use of the emergency funding authorized in March by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. They purchased devices, hot spots, and other resources and partnered with providers to offer sponsored service at no cost to eligible households, among other initiatives. Yet BCG research showed that while these measures were significant, up to 12 million K-12 students nationwide remained inadequately connected at the start of 2021 and more than 75% of these efforts will expire in the next one to three years. Progress in serving these students was hampered by poor broadband mapping data, limitations of infrastructure and supply chains, insufficient marketing and adoption support, and inadequate funding.
BusinessCMSWire

Pluralsight Seeks to Address Growing Cloud Skills Gap With A Cloud Guru Acquisition

Pluralsight, Inc., a technology workforce development company, has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire A Cloud Guru (ACG), an Australia-based cloud skills development platform for $2 billion, making it one of the largest deals ever for an Australian tech company. The acquisition is expected to close later this year, subject to customary closing conditions and follows Vista Equity Partners' recent acquisition of Pluralsight.
Cattaraugus, NYTimes-Herald

Bridging the technological gap Digital Divide Program

GOWANDA —Recovery Options Made Easy has received the Digital Divide technical grant program through Spectrum Charter Communications. The Digital Divide Program is available within Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. The Digital Divide Program is offered to individuals 50 years of age and older. Individuals will be able to receive one-on-one technology...
Edina, MNhometownsource.com

Educators, families address equity and disparate academic outcomes

Editor’s note: The names Jimina and Ahmed are used in this story as pseudonyms for interviewees who preferred to stay anonymous so that they could comfortably share their stories. This is a two-part story. When Jimina’s son, Ahmed, fell behind on grade-level reading standards at his elementary school, she wasn’t...
Norwalk, CTcarvernorwalk.org

Norwalk Strives to Achieve Equity in Education

We know of no school district more committed to Equity in Education than Norwalk Public Schools (NPS). The work of creating the next NPS Strategic Plan involves a wide variety of stakeholders, including input from the district’s senior management team and school administrators, as well as teachers, staff, parents, students, community leaders, and funders.
Utah StateKSLTV

Study Looks Into Pay, Equity Gaps In Utah’s Executive Branch

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A new study by the Utah Governor’s Office of Planning and Development revealed that within government jobs, more men are getting higher paying jobs and more leadership opportunities than women. According to 17,500 documents reviewed for the study, men earned 2.2% more than women and...
Minoritieswvxu.org

Even With Same Education, Kentuckians See Pay Gaps By Race

A recent study by the Council on Postsecondary Education found that Black and Asian people in Kentucky have persistent pay gaps, even with the same level of education as white Kentuckians. Researchers studied education levels from a high school diploma to a terminal degree and found white Kentuckians have higher...
Economyabovethelaw.com

The Gap Between Growing Law Firms And Stagnant Ones Is All About Marketing

There’s a perception that chalking up the difference between two companies as “all about marketing” was a knock on the more successful entity. As though consumers just flocked to the bigger brand because they’re stupid lemmings that can’t discern the substantive similarities. Or at least that used to be the perception. Maybe Mad Men radically improved everyone’s appreciation for advertising.
Trafficstatetechmagazine.com

How Transportation and Infrastructure Investments Can Boost Digital and Civic Equity

In his role as Senior Business Development Strategist and Public Safety Senior Strategist, Houston Thomas III manages the architect and engineering process for large-scale integration projects involving public safety agencies. He provides subject matter expertise to CDW•G law enforcement customers with respect to digital intelligence and evidence management. President Joe...