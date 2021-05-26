Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Dispatch

We had the pleasure of interviewing Dispatch over Zoom video!. Celebrated roots rock band Dispatch have announced the release of their anticipated 8th studio album Break Our Fall out May 28th on Bomber Records/AWAL Recordings. Marking the band’s eighth studio release, the songs on this record speak not only to Chadwick Stokes’ and Brad Corrigan’s personal evolution, but to human nature itself, charting a course from denial and resistance to growth and acceptance through deep introspection and empathetic character studies. For Stokes and Corrigan, the only constant these past few years has been change – marriage, birth, death, departure – add to that an exceedingly tense political climate, long-overdue reckonings on racial justice/gender equality and a runaway global pandemic and you’ve got Break Our Fall, an album that enriches Dispatch’s distinguished legacy, on which the depth and breadth of the band’s stunning songwriting is displayed in full force.