There is an elephant in the room in the West that we discuss from time-to-time and then promptly ignore. It is the priestly vocations crisis that is no longer looming on the horizon, but is here now. Many dioceses in the United States are struggling to foster priestly vocations. The rate of new priests being ordained cannot keep up with the number of priests retiring. In my diocese we ordained one new priest this year while four retired. This rate is unsustainable.