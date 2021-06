The June 10 news article “U.S. to donate vaccine globally” discussed the U.S. vaccine donation plan. We also have an opportunity to save lives in Haiti, where I have volunteered with Nativity Catholic Church. After months of reprieve, Haitians today are facing a fatal surge in coronavirus infections. Pan American Health Organization Director Carissa F. Etienne has warned that the coronavirus response in Haiti must be scaled up dramatically. According to Our World in Data, the Dominican Republic, adjacent to Haiti, has vaccinated 39 percent of its people with at least one dose. Haiti has vaccinated none.