Lexington Business News – June 2021

According to U.S. News and World Report, Apple has “invested another $45 million to support Corning Inc.’s work to supply glass for the tech giant’s iPhones and other devices. The latest investment will expand Corning’s manufacturing capacity and ‘drive research and development into innovative new technologies that support durability and long-lasting product life,’ Apple said. Scratch-resistant glass for every generation of iPhone has been made at Corning’s plant in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. Corning also supplies glass for iPads and Apple Watches.”