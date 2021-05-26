Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Lexington Business News – June 2021

aceweekly.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to U.S. News and World Report, Apple has “invested another $45 million to support Corning Inc.’s work to supply glass for the tech giant’s iPhones and other devices. The latest investment will expand Corning’s manufacturing capacity and ‘drive research and development into innovative new technologies that support durability and long-lasting product life,’ Apple said. Scratch-resistant glass for every generation of iPhone has been made at Corning’s plant in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. Corning also supplies glass for iPads and Apple Watches.”

www.aceweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Business
Lexington, KY
Business
City
Lexington, KY
City
Harrodsburg, KY
City
Louisville, KY
State
Kentucky State
County
Fayette County, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Phillips
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Business#Local News#News Corporation#Lexington Business News#U S News And#Corning Inc#Iphone#Access Loan#21c Museum Hotels#Open Home 2 Suites#Lexington Salt Cave#Site Selection#Chi Saint Joseph Health#Lexington Legends#Ace E Dition#Saint Joseph Hospital#Suites Lexington Hamburg#Lexington News#North Ashland Avenue#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
MLB
Related
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Lexington

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lexington: 1. 3097 Todds Rd (859) 266-3202; 2. 4101 Tates Creek Centre Dr (859) 272-2575; 3. 150 W Lowry Ln #190 (859) 276-2119; 4. 1650 Bryan Station Rd (859) 293-6476; 5. 1808 Alexandria Dr (859) 277-0767; 6. 3650 Boston Rd (859) 223-0959; 7. 3101 Richmond Rd (859) 269-4637; 8. 4750 Hartland Pkwy (859) 245-5855; 9. 1060 Chinoe Rd #190 (859) 335-2380; 10. 3175 Beaumont Centre Cir (859) 219-1842; 11. 1600 Leestown Rd #150 (859) 259-0965; 12. 704 Euclid Ave (859) 687-3270; 13. 2155 Paul Jones Way #100 859-264-3010; 14. 351 Meijer Way #100 859-219-3710; 15. 1063 E New Circle Rd 859-253-2885; 16. 2290 Nicholasville Rd 859-276-1553; 17. 2209 Richmond Rd 859-269-8832; 18. 2001 Harrodsburg Rd 859-278-9911; 19. 6401 Polo Club Ln 859-294-0510; 20. 2700 Richmond Rd 859-269-5396; 21. 3813 Dylan Pl 859-219-0102; 22. 2284 Versailles Rd 859-278-3471; 23. 3349 Tates Creek Rd 859-266-0413; 24. 4101 Tates Creek Centre Dr STE 156, STE 156 859-273-0222; 25. 3735 Palomar Centre Dr #80 859-223-0701; 26. 3120 Pimlico Pkwy #178 859-273-7963; 27. 260 E New Circle Rd 859-225-8903; 28. 3001 Pink Pigeon Pkwy 859-543-8665; 29. 101 E Reynolds Rd 859-272-0476; 30. 110 Towne Center Dr 859-288-2172; 31. 4051 Nicholasville Rd 859-971-0572; 32. 500 W New Cir Rd 859-381-9370; 33. 2350 Grey Lag Way 859-263-0999; 34. 4230 Saron Dr 859-272-1272; 35. 3735 Palomar Centre Dr 859-224-0840;
Kentucky Statewdrb.com

Tax Day: Kentucky did not follow feds with unemployment break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians who received unemployment benefits last year might have noticed when filing 2020 tax returns due today, the federal government provided a substantial tax break for income from jobless benefits. But Kentucky did not follow 18 other states in giving residents...
Kentucky StateWTVQ

Kentucky’s 2,750 announced jobs continue upward trend: Governor

​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Year-to-date, Kentucky businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs announced throughout the same span in 2020. Businesses announced plans for 33 projects in Kentucky comprising nearly $1.5 billion in planned investment in addition...
Kentucky Statelanereport.com

Report: Kentucky seeing job growth but still facing workforce shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce released the second of a new series of quarterly reports, “Kentucky’s Economic Recovery: A Quarterly Update of Workforce, Employment, State GDP and Exports,” to track Kentucky’s economic recovery in partnership with the University of Kentucky Center for Business and Economic Research. The...
Kentucky StateWHAS 11

More than 1.9M vaccinated in Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 case numbers, vaccination efforts and other related content across Kentucky for the week of May 17, 2021. Monday, May 17. Since the start of the pandemic, Kentucky has reported 452,537 cases of COVID-19. On Sunday, the state...
Lexington, KYfoxlexington.com

Casting underway for national courtroom show filming in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) – Woodhill Cinema, the old movie theatre on Codell Drive in Lexington, will soon be home to a national courtroom show. Shooting for “Relative Justice” kicks off this spring. The premise for the show is straightforward. It brings family squabbles from the living room to the courtroom.
Lexington, KYWKYT 27

Lexington passes 35,000 total COVID-19 cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a total of 14 new cases of COVID-19 for Saturday, May 16. No new deaths were reported. The new cases raised the city’s total to 35,012. The city’s death toll is 314. The health department said the city’s current 7-day...
Lexington, KYwvlkam.com

Good For You!

Toa Green of Lexington, appointed to the Juvenile Justice Advisory Board. UK College of Medicine Dean Bob DiPaola, named to serve as acting provost for the university until June 30, 2022. Reese Lile of the Liberal Arts Academy at Henry Clay High School, who took first place in the McConnell...
Kentucky StatePosted by
WFPL

Kentucky COVID-19 Cases Continue To Drop

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says COVID-19 cases have declined for three weeks in a row. In his Monday briefing on coronavirus, Beshear said the state is on track to do away with its mask mandate by June 11, but there will be exceptions. Masks will still be required in health care settings and some businesses […]
Kentucky StateWSAZ

COVID in Ky. | 285 new cases, 6 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said COVID cases continue to trend downward as more Kentuckians get vaccinated. More than 1.9 million residents had received at least a first vaccine dose as of Monday. Lewis County in eastern Kentucky is among counties with the least number of residents vaccinated.
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Fayette seven-day COVID average drops to lowest level in months

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving average for new COVID cases dropped to 24, the lowest level in months, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Monday. The department also reported 14 cases from Saturday, the lowest Saturday in weeks. The 14 new cases raised the...
Kentucky StateKFVS12

Ky. to end capacity restrictions and mask mandate June 11

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - On Monday, May 17, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54 percent of all Kentucky adults and 80 percent of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Bring a ball to the Heart Ball, collection drive underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – American Heart Association Kentucky (AHA) is calling on the public to donate athletic balls as part of the upcoming Central Kentucky Heart Ball. According to AHA Kentucky, the athletic balls will be distributed through Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) Eastern Kentucky. Balls can be dropped off...