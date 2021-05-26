Cancel
Moundridge, KS

Black Kettle featuring new burnout contest for car enthusiasts

mcphersonweeklynews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Jackie Nelson MOUNDRIDGE—The annual Black Kettle celebration is back on in 2021 after a COVID-imposed hiatus in 2020. Ginger Smith, secretary of the chamber of commerce, has high hopes for the return of the event. With a Friday, June 4, evening kickoff at the Moundridge Historical Society, Sam Unruh will be entertaining […]

www.mcphersonweeklynews.com
City
Moundridge, KS
City
Mcpherson, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
#Black Kettle#Online Content#Content Online#Covid#The Chamber Of Commerce#The Mcpherson News Ledger#Monthly Recurring Bronze#Subscription#Online Access
Cars
Kansas State921news.com

Motorcycle Rally in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas will host the First Annual Thunder on the Streets Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, June 12th in Pleasanton Kansas. This fundraising charity ride is to support the Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas. A full day is planned, including a scenic ride thru the county. Ride will begin in Paola Kansas and finish in Pleasanton Kansas.
Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...
Mcpherson, KSmidkansasonline.com

1386 12th Ave McPherson

Price: $175,000 | Bedrooms: 3 | Baths: 1 | 1,480 sq ft. Front row seating for gorgeous Kansas sunsets can be yours, but only if you act quickly. Nestled on the West edge of McPherson on 1 3/4 acres this one owner ranch style home is calling you. The outside is designed for ACTIVITY with its fenced pen (perfect for 4H projects: bucket calves, goats, a pony…), 2 level wood deck, patio, small fish pond, deck & power for your above ground pool…so much FUN! Inside the house you’ll still be able to see those sunsets through the wall of windows in the living room. The kitchen is packed full of cabinetry and a breakfast bar that flows into the dining area with built-in hutch. Just off the kitchen is a laundry room (with access to the back yard) and roughed in 3/4 bath. Unfinished basement is sound and an open slate, ready to accommodate your needs. A new roof is included in the pricing, and there is plenty of updates to do, but the payoff will be worth it. Properties like these don’t come available often, so make your appointment today. All Highest and Best offers will be presented to the Seller on Tuesday at 5:30.
Mcpherson, KSmcphersonweeklynews.com

Food trucks, cars and live music downtown this Friday

Staff Reports McPHERSON—To help take the sting away from the cancelled All Schools Day activities, live music, food trucks and a Main Street drag are planned for this Friday, May 14, in downtown McPherson. Organizer Scott Becker said activities will kick off at 5 p.m., with Old Farts Drag Main. Food trucks will also […]
mcphersonweeklynews.com

‘Poutine’ all this in a taco is a little crazy

I have had several people over the years tell me that this column is promoting bad eating. I mean, yeah, I agree at least somewhat. If you eat many of the recipes I write about every day of the week, you're probably not making your doctor or your bathroom scale all that happy. […]
Mcpherson County, KSmidkansasonline.com

2260 12th Avenue Lindsborg

Awesome opportunity for you to rebuild this expansive ranch style home your way… yes, I said rebuild. Dwelling incurred water damage while roof was being replaced, has been cleaned up and mitigated professionally (clean air sample test available). Structure is solid, framing sound, mechanicals are visible and await your inspection. The floor plan is fantastic with 3 bedrooms and full bath on the West end of the house; owners’ suite with huge bath, walk-in closet and storm shelter on the East end; with open kitchen/dining/living room centrally located. Upstairs has so much potential as either 1 large room for recreation, or maybe you finish off a portion to add an additional bedroom since there is already a full bath on this level. Beautiful setting in the rolling hills of the Smoky. Schedule your appointment today. All Highest and Best offers will be presented at noon on 05/19/2021.
Mcpherson, KSmcphersonweeklynews.com

Teutons earn I ratings at state forensics festival

By Jackie Nelson INMAN—As a first-year forensics coach, Alexis Bradley and her students have faced a strange season but have seen success, with five of the team’s seven students qualifying for state festival competition. Four of the five competed individually and received I ratings, the highest students can earn. Of the two pairs […]
Mcpherson County, KSmidkansasonline.com

ASD medallion, button hunt winners announced

Two veteran hunters have found the 2021 McPherson County All Schools Day Button Hunt medallion, and a first-time winner identified the location for the virtual Hunt. Connie Grennan of McPherson and Jo Unruh of Galva, who have for a number of years worked together on their hunt, found the medallion Wednesday afternoon under leaves along a hedge row at Marquette City Park, directly east of the Marquette Veterans Memorial.
Mcpherson, KSmidkansasonline.com

SWAP SHOP 5/13

2 tires 225-50-ZR16 Hancock tires no wheels, 60.00 for the pair, wide variety of used tires. 785-212-1832. Tires 205 75 R 15 on 6 bolt Chevy rims wants 100.00. 2016 Dodge full sized pickup bed, silver in color. 500.00 or OBO 755-9650. 2 Furby’s in original boxes, Telephone you can...
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Building wall collapses in McPherson downtown

McPHERSON—A section of the Sounds Great music building on 123 N. Main Street collapsed Tuesday morning, creating a dramatic display and plenty of commotion in the McPherson downtown. The west wall of the apartment building above the store collapsed, leaving a gaping hole in its place. No person was injured, though the McPherson […]
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Wildcat seniors get first gallery showing at Opera Block

By Jackie Nelson MOUNDRIDGE—Moundridge High senior artists hosted their first gallery showing on Wednesday evening. Leah Fast, Kira Jackson, Alea Durst, Emma Green and Sequora Pfeiff all have pieces featured at the Opera Block on Christian. Each student has 10 pieces on display, ranging from art created during their senior year through freshman […]
Geneseo, KSPosted by
Geneseo Digest

Geneseo calendar: Coming events

1. Concealed Carry Permit Certification; 2. Dustin Arbuckel & The Damantions; 3. Chris Roberts; 4. Days of Talladega: 2 Day Paintball Scenario: November 20/21st; 5. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!;
midkansasonline.com

McPherson Museum

Law Enforcement Pop-up Exhibit- 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at the McPherson Museum, 1111 E. Kansas Avenue. A glimpse into the past of Law Enforcement. County’s Sheriff Montagne will have on display his personal collection of Law Enforcement items dating back to 1860 and will be on hand to answer questions! Part of National Law Enforcement Week. Free admission to Museum.... “Ride into History Camp”- 1 p.m.-5 p.m. each day at the McPherson Museum, 1111 E. Kansas Ave. Presented by the Quivira Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association. Learn to be a historical performer! The camp is open to anyone in 4th grade or older. Friday evening performance open to the public. Registration is required. Class sized limited. Registration forms are available at the Museum or you can go online to https://www.mcphersonmuseum.com/events/ride-into-history-camp.... “Ride into History Camp”- 1 p.m.-5 p.m. each day at the McPherson Museum, 1111 E. Kansas Ave. Presented by the Quivira Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association. Learn to be a historical performer! The camp is open to anyone in 4th grade or older. Friday evening performance open to the public. Registration is required. Class sized limited. Registration forms are available at the Museum or you can go online to https://www.mcphersonmuseum.com/events/ride-into-history-camp.... “Ride into History Camp”- 1 p.m.-5 p.m. each day at the McPherson Museum, 1111 E. Kansas Ave. Presented by the Quivira Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association. Learn to be a historical performer! The camp is open to anyone in 4th grade or older. Friday evening performance open to the public. Registration is required. Class sized limited. Registration forms are available at the Museum or you can go online to https://www.mcphersonmuseum.com/events/ride-into-history-camp.... “Ride into History Camp”- 1 p.m.-5 p.m. each day at the McPherson Museum, 1111 E. Kansas Ave. Presented by the Quivira Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association. Learn to be a historical performer! The camp is open to anyone in 4th grade or older. Friday evening performance open to the public. Registration is required. Class sized limited. Registration forms are available at the Museum or you can go online to https://www.mcphersonmuseum.com/events/ride-into-history-camp.... “Ride into History Camp”- 1 p.m.-5 p.m. each day at the McPherson Museum, 1111 E. Kansas Ave. Presented by the Quivira Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association. Learn to be a historical performer! The camp is open to anyone in 4th grade or older. Friday evening performance open to the public. Registration is required. Class sized limited. Registration forms are available at the Museum or you can go online to https://www.mcphersonmuseum.com/events/ride-into-history-camp....
Mcpherson, KSmcphersonweeklynews.com

McPherson Area Veterans Committee hosts Memorial Day Services

For the McPherson News-Ledger The McPherson Area Veterans Committee will be hosting Memorial Day Services on Monday, May 31, at various locations. Services will be in-person this year. This year's speaker will be retired Lt. Col. Tom Frankenfield. The first service will be held at 8 a.m. at the Crestwood Cemetery, Pawnee Road […]
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Wildcats place well at state forensics competition

By Jackie Nelson MOUNDRIDGE—Moundridge High forensics competitors performed well at state championships competition last weekend. Competitors broke into semi-finals and placed in the top five in two categories. Overall, the Wildcats placed 12th of the 27 teams in their division. Forensics coaches Tammy Duvanel Unruh and Hank Unruh said students Becca Schlosser, Chris […]