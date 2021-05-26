Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Cast, Paramount+ Debut Date Revealed

By Michael Ausiello
TVLine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars‘ Paramount+ debut is nigh: The spinoff’s sixth season will launch on the streamer with two back-to-back episodes on Thursday, June 24. Subsequent episodes will drop on the streamer every Thursday. All Stars‘ move from VH1 to sister streaming outlet Paramount+ was announced back in February.

tvline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Trixie Mattel
Person
Shea Coulee
Person
Chad Michaels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Paramount#Kylie#Vh1#Eureka#Drag Race Hall Of Fame#Jiggly Caliente#Trinity#Silky Nutmeg Ganache#Stars#Subsequent Episodes#Love#Individual Promo#Video#Play#Streaming#February
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
ComicsAnime News Network

My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2's Video Reveals New Cast, angela's New Song, July 2 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! (Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta...) light novels began streaming a new promotional video for the anime's second season on Friday. The video reveals a new cast member and the anime's July 2 premiere date. The video also previews the anime's opening theme song "Andante ni Koi o Shite!" (Fall in Love at Andante!) by the unit angela.
TV ShowsVulture

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Recap: Beauty and the Yeast

If fans were already less than pleased about the elimination order of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under going into last week’s episode, by the end of it, they were pushed to the breaking point. [Trixie Mattel voice:] Ho-NEY! The real-world backlash to Art Simone’s reentry into the competition was wild, unlike nearly anything else I’ve seen on social media in regards to the show over the past few years (save, perhaps, the groundswell of support for Bimini after she lost the Drag Race U.K. crown to Lawrence Chaney.) In a genuinely ironic twist on the usual kind of fan backlash that Drag Race elicits (a.k.a. racist bile flung toward any POC queen who wins a lip sync over a white queen), Art said she has been inundated with abuse over her return. I mostly saw one meme in particular being shared. I can’t quite remember the image — it was basically like “When the first-ever all-white top seven becomes the first-ever all-white top eight,” which is pretty funny — but given how toxic the Drag Race fandom’s parasocial relationships with the contestants are, it’s not hard to imagine the vitriol being directed at Art. Sometimes I wish I had a direct line to people who feel the compulsion to bully real people online, just so I could tell them to take a deep breath and reconsider the need to call a complete stranger a disgusting, dirty moll. (Moll is a Down Under stand-in for slut, whore, etc.) Even if it’s in the interest of the “overall good” or whatever — like, you think more POC queens deserved to be in the top seven — it’s still a pretty cheap mode of “advocacy.” There are thousands more tangible, useful things you can do to support POC communities than telling some random drag queen to go kill herself!
CelebritiesBillboard

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alum Shea Coulee Signs to UTA

The agency will work with them across areas that include music and touring — a tour is planned for 2022 — as well as endorsements, scripted and unscripted projects. Couleé was first seen as a contestant on the ninth season of Drag Race, where they were a finalist. They later went on to win the fifth season of the franchise’s All-Star competition.
Beauty & Fashionimdb.com

‘Masked Singer,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and ‘Bridgerton’ Costume Designers on Crafting Showstopping Looks

Costume designers for “Bridgerton,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Bridgerton explain the process behind their showstopping creations. Ellen Mirojnick was not interested in creating a bonnet period show for “Bridgerton.” Thankfully, showrunner Chris Van Dusen was. in agreement. “Chris was not interested in recreating a historical piece, but rather [using] history...
MinoritiesAdWeek

Boy Smells Taps RuPaul's Drag Race's Symone and GottMik for a Radiant Pride Campaign

Though Pride resonates differently with each person who celebrates, one of the more commonly revered sentiments during this time of year is the idea of living freely and authentically. That doesn’t just apply to who you love, but also who you are and how you express yourself. One candle company is encouraging its consumers to live their truths by engaging in “radical self-liberation” and has tapped a number of major queer figures to help spread its message.