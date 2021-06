Facebook gave creators more control over use of their images in the fall, and now they'll have a better idea of how those images are being used — legitimately or otherwise. The social network is rolling out an Insights tab in Rights Manager that includes stats for matched images, such as how well images are performing (including likes and comments) and the demographics of viewers. However, it will also include "Protection Insights" that reflect how often images are blocked and otherwise restricted. You'll have a better idea of just how often copyright issues lead to takedowns, to put it another way.