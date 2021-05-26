Cancel
Beaver County, PA

THE (Former) FEDS ARE COMING TO TELEFORUM THURSDAY

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday’s Teleforum program host Eddy Crow holds forth till 11a; that’s when m Mike Romigh hosts a brand new episode of the Best of Beaver County-this week Mike is talking with former FBI agent Ray Morrow. After the studio is cleared of authority figures Beaver County Times Scott Tady will join host Eddy Crow with a plethora of good news for Beaver County concert fans. Thursday Teleforum starts at 9a (they all do) and goes till noon on AM1230, AM1460, and 99.3FM presented by St. Barnabas. btw-the photo of Mike and friend foreshadows news from Scott T. just a heads up.

