Video Games

WePlay AniMajor: The wild (wild card) teams

gosugamers.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis coming AniMajor is the most important pit stop in the long road to TI for most of the teams set to enter the battle in Kyiv, Ukraine, starting with June 2. Each day gets us closer to the long-awaited The International 10. If we look on the calendar there are three more months until TI10, but if we look at the competitive schedule we discover that there is just one Major and a final closed qualifier round for those who won’t have enough Dota Pro Circuit points after the WePlay AniMajor to secure a spot at the biggest event of the year. The action begins with the Wild Card stage, which is incredibly stacked and it will surely deliver the highest levels of Dota right from the get-go.

www.gosugamers.net
