Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Chelsea Wolfe drops Wonder Woman-inspired new single from Dark Nights: Death Metal

By Words: Emily Carter
Kerrang
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve already heard Rise Against and Mastodon​’s equally excellent efforts for Dark Nights: Death Metal, and new Chelsea Wolfe has shared her stunning single for the soundtrack: Diana. “It has been such an honour and delight to be involved in this whole project, from contributing a song to the soundtrack,...

www.kerrang.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Wolfe
Person
Tyler Bates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loma Vista Recordings#Comic Book Series#Romantic Love#Episodes#Dc Comics#Wonder Woman For The#Dark Nights#Death Metal Soundtrack#Death Metal Series#Song#Killer#Dc Comics#Artwork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Wonder Woman
News Break
Music
Related
Rock Musicmetalinjection

Extreme Metal Legends PESTILENCE Drop Sinister New Track "Deificvs"

35 years into their career, Pestilence continues to evolve their sound and explore new corners of extreme metal. Their latest track, "Deificvs", is as ominous as it is blistering. Combining elements of a sound build over 3 decades, the track pulls together elements of thrash and death metal, with the cherry on top of ominous chants sprinkled throughout.
Musicmetalinjection

CHELSEA WOLFE Streams Industrial New Single "Diana"

Oh man, Chelsea Wolfe is back with a new single and it's so good. Wolfe is now streaming her lurking industrial track "Diana" off the coming Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack and it's nothing short of fantastic. Though given her track record of nailing the mood, it's not too surprising how good this is.
MusicMetalSucks

Spiritbox Announce Debut Album; Drop New Single “Secret Garden”

Spiritbox, one of the most buzzed-about bands of the past year are so, have at last announced their debut full-length. Entitled Eternal Blue, it’s scheduled for release on September 17. Additionally, they’ve released a new single, “Secret Garden,” to go with the big announcement. Says vocalist Courtney LaPlante of Eternal...
MusicMetalSucks

Chelsea Wolfe Wrote a Song About Wonder Woman

Chelsea Wolfe has a new song called “Diana,” and I’ve already listened to it about a dozen times. I’m saying this is a great song. It’s exemplary of everything wonderful about Wolfe’s work: heavy but melodic, epic but morose, ethereal and haunting and instantly memorable. The track is part of...
Musicclarkchronicle.com

Willow’s new single, ‘Transparent Soul,’ plunges into metal and punk

Songwriter and singer Willow Smith has been in the spotlight for the majority of her life. In 2010, she released her first single “Whip My Hair” at the age of ten, which soared in popularity. She also has a background in acting, appearing in Madagascar 2: Return to Africa and popular cartoon Adventure Time.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

"The Masked Singer" Runner Up JoJo Drops New Single "Creature Of Habit"

Award-winning singer-songwriter and actress JoJo is back with "Creature of Habit," her third single of the year. "Creature of Habit" finds itself as a follow-up to a wildly successful past two years for the R&B singer. In 2020, her latest full-length release Good to Know debuted at #1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and was followed by a string of successful singles. More recently, JoJo secured a spot as runner-up on the newest season of Fox's The Masked Singer.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

DARKTHRONE Slows Way Down On Heavy Metal New Single "Hate Cloak"

Darkthrone is now streaming their new single "Hate Cloak" and it's nearly 10 minutes of killer heavy metal. That means guitar harmonies, huge riffs, and a grounded rhythm section all moving at a fairly glacial pace. In other words, it rules. The band explains the song's length and speed, saying...
Musichypebeast.com

Denzel Curry and PlayThatBoiZay Share New 'Dark Nights: Death Metal' Soundtrack Cut "Bad Luck"

Denzel Curry has enlisted PlayThatBoiZay for the brand new song “Bad Luck,” a cut from the soundtrack of the DC Comics comic book storyline, Dark Nights: Death Metal. Calling the track “an experiment,” the ZUU artist said, “I was in the studio one day with Zay (Playthatboizay) and Kwesi (Kwes Darko), and Zay had this idea to do a rock record. At first I wasn’t really with it, my fans been wanting me to try it for a while but I honestly don’t want to be looked at as ‘the rock guy’ or be put in a box for my art, you know?” He added, “I have this motto that I use in the studio, though, of ‘shoot first, ask questions later,’ so after a few convos we called up my homie Spencer from Trash Talk and made it happen. Some of you might love it and some might even hate it. For us, it was an experiment.”
Rock Musicmetalinjection

SUPREME CONCEPTION Unleash New Tech-Death Single “Harboring The Fractured Transcendence”

Technical brutal death metal outfit Supreme Conception has returned after a long hiatus with a brand new single and announcing a new EP. After releasing their first EP in 2009, the band went their separate ways to work on other musical endeavors. In 2019, original member, Michal Kusak asked Martin Meyer (guitars, Heaving Earth) to help revive Supreme Conception as a full-time band. With the help of Aaron Stechauner (drums, ex RINGS OF SATURN), they began to craft new material, moving away from brutal death metal and into a more modern technical death metal sound.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Toronto Lyricist Shad Drops New Single "Out Of Touch"

It has been almost three years since Toronto rapper and lyricist Shad dropped his 13-track A Short Story About War, and left fans wanting more. Wait no more, as the rapper has finally returned with a new video, directed by Justin Broadbent, for his single "Out of Touch." The new...
Entertainmenticonvsicon.com

‘Dark Nights: Death Metal’ Soundtrack To Be Unleashed On June 18th!

Much like the “Dark Nights: Death Metal” comic series isn’t the typical superhero storyline, its musical counterpart isn’t the typical superhero soundtrack. Under the executive producer stewardship of acclaimed composer Tyler Bates (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Watchmen,” “John Wick”), Dark Nights: Death Metal is a first-of-its kind companion piece of original music, which adds further dimension to the series through a multimedia experience that includes custom limited edition comics, videos, and more. Artists such as Mastodon, Denzel Curry, Manchester Orchestra, Chelsea Wolfe, IDLES, and Soccer Mommy took a hands-on approach in its creation, contributing songs inspired by the text that depicts a hellish Earth twisted beyond recognition, wherein the Justice League is at the mercy of the Dark Multiverse and a diabolical Batman Who Laughs. Bates unites an array of artists across various genres to form his own musical super crew, creating a cohesive and towering collection that ultimately sounds like the Death Metal multiverse colliding into its sonic mirror image.
Musicsonicperspectives.com

AT THE GATES Drops Music Video For New Single ‘The Paradox’

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers AT THE GATES have released the second single off their upcoming album, “The Nightmare Of Being”, which will arrive on July 2 via Century Media Records. Check out the track “The Paradox” in a music video directed by Patric Ullaeus of rEvolver Film Company (ARCH ENEMY, IN FLAMES, DIMMU BORGIR).
Rock MusicNew Haven Register

Mountain Goats Drop Title Track From New Album 'Dark in Here'

Ahead of the release of the Mountain Goats’ latest album Dark in Here, the band has shared the title track from their upcoming LP. “Dark in Here,” recorded at legendary Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, finds frontman John Darnielle spinning a Spaghetti Western-inspired revenge fantasy. “You who stood so proud...
Musicmetalinjection

GOST Drops High-Energy New Single "A Fleeting Whisper"

Gost will release his new album Rites Of Love And Reverence on August 13, and is now streaming the new single "A Fleeting Whisper". If you're looking for a high-energy, gothy post-punk jam to get your day really moving today, then this one is for you. "'A Fleeting Whisper' is...
Musicdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: Blood Red Shoes drop new single, ‘A Little Love’!

British indie rock duo Blood Red Shoes have just dropped a new single called ‘A Little Love’. Speaking about the track, the band had this to say. “Because like the rest of the planet, we are hooked on murder podcasts and Netflix docs about serial killers and psychopaths and love thinking about mindset of the entitled stalker who is convinced a person loves and needs them, when that person doesn’t even know who they are. This is also the second song in our band’s history to feature a can of hairspray as an instrument.’
MusicRevolver

Hear Denzel Curry Rage on New Song for DC 'Dark Nights: Death Metal'

Revolver has two exclusive, limited-edition vinyl variants of the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack — order yours before they're gone!. The badass rock soundtrack album is a dying art form, but the upcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, executive-produced by Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Watchmen, John Wick), is showing the world that it still can be done right. The star-studded compilation accompanies the acclaimed DC crossover series and features exclusive cuts from heavy hitters including Mastodon, Chelsea Wolfe, HEALTH with Deftones' Chino Moreno, IDLES and former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Emerging R&B Singer Asiahn Drops New Single "OMW"

Asiahn, a Grammy-award winning songwriter and emerging R&B star is quickly catching up to her contemporaries. Asiahn stunned audiences and R&B fans alike earlier this year with the release of The Interlude, an transformative release for the artist. The Interlude saw Asiahn elevate her songwriting from pop-infused love songs to conceptual and atmospheric jazz-inspired tracks dissecting her own growth. The EP, which debuted at #33 on the Apple Music charts and awarded her Billboard's Emerging Artist Spotlight, received praise from Halle Berry, KeKe Palmer, and a string of other high-profile celebrities.
Musicmetalinjection

THOUGHT LEADERS' New Single "Saturday Night Leave" Is Pure Post-Punk

Thought Leaders, the groups consisting of members who used to be in bands like The Mass, Totimoshi, psychedelic Brit-pop Dora Flood, and wiry post-rockers Lower Forty Eight, is here today is give you a heavy dose of post-punk with their new single "Saturday Night Leave". Seriously, if you're a fan of bands like Killing Joke, Bauhaus, and Gang of Four, then you're really going to dig this.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Cochise Drops New Single "Tell Em" With $NOT

Cole Bennett filmed the music video for Cochise's new song "Tell Em" with $NOT two days ago. He edited the video yesterday. Today, the clip was released to the world. That's how powerful the Lyrical Lemonade system is, turning around projects insanely quickly and managing to always intrigue fans with creative visuals.