Chelsea Wolfe drops Wonder Woman-inspired new single from Dark Nights: Death Metal

Denzel Curry has enlisted PlayThatBoiZay for the brand new song “Bad Luck,” a cut from the soundtrack of the DC Comics comic book storyline, Dark Nights: Death Metal. Calling the track “an experiment,” the ZUU artist said, “I was in the studio one day with Zay (Playthatboizay) and Kwesi (Kwes Darko), and Zay had this idea to do a rock record. At first I wasn’t really with it, my fans been wanting me to try it for a while but I honestly don’t want to be looked at as ‘the rock guy’ or be put in a box for my art, you know?” He added, “I have this motto that I use in the studio, though, of ‘shoot first, ask questions later,’ so after a few convos we called up my homie Spencer from Trash Talk and made it happen. Some of you might love it and some might even hate it. For us, it was an experiment.”