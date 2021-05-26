Mental health funding shift raises Page County concerns

(Clarinda) — The Page County Board of Supervisors has taken the next step in a potential jail project in the county. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the supervisors voted 2-1 to conduct a jail study and selected The Samuels Group of West Des Moines to perform the work. The decision comes after months of preliminary conversations regarding the current facility, which was built in the mid-1930s. Over the last few months, the supervisors have heard presentations from four architectural firms vying to conduct a study and work through a potential construction project. Supervisor Jacob Holmes cast the lone dissenting vote, saying he would like to wait to do a study until the county is closer to a potential project.