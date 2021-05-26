Cancel
Page County, IA

Mental health funding shift raises Page County concerns

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Clarinda) -- At least one KMAland county official is raising red flags over the major change in Iowa's mental health funding. During Tuesday morning's county board of supervisors meeting, Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris discussed the Iowa Legislature's recent approval of a comprehensive tax reform bill. Among other things, the package shifts funding from mental health services from county property tax dollars to the state's general fund. Late last week, Morris discussed the bill's passage with the CEO of the Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region, representing nine area counties. Morris says the two-year transfer from county to state funding for mental health services is a short turnaround.

