UFC: Jon Jones isn’t planning on fighting anytime soon

By Daniel Cunningham
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 12 days ago
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (26-1, 1 NC) isn’t planning on making his way back into the octagon anytime soon. Jones took to Twitter yesterday and made it clear that he’s in no rush to come back. Last week, Dana White said that the UFC was moving on...

