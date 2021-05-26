Marilyn Manson Is Wanted By The Police. Here's Why

After Marilyn Manson faced allegations made by his ex-partner, "Westworld" actor Evan Rachel Wood, of repeated emotional and sexual abuse on Instagram, multiple other women began to step forward with their own stories. Manson was dropped by his record label and cut from TV guest roles after Esmé Bianco, an actress from "Game of Thrones," filed a lawsuit in April with her own allegations about the singer. There was an ensuing visit to Manson's home by law enforcement, and now the "God's Gonna Cut You Down" rocker is facing yet another headline-making chapter in his saga. This time, like the last, it involves the police. And this time, like the last, it also involves accusations of upsetting and strange purported assault.