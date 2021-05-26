Cancel
Minnesota State

MN Reports 12 COVID Deaths/438 New Cases

By Mark
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Department of Health reported 12 deaths from COVID-19 today (Wednesday) and 438 new cases. So far, 7,393 people have died from the coronavirus in Minnesota. Health officials report the state’s total cases at 599,090 since the pandemic began.

