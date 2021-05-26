Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Kerrey: It’s ‘possible’ a January 6 Commission won’t blame Trump

By Joe Jordan
News Channel Nebraska
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleIs it possible to investigate the US Capitol riots on January 6 and not blame President Trump?. The answer is yes, according to former Nebraska Senator and Governor Bob Kerrey. [See our full interview with Sen. Kerrey above]. Kerrey, a Democrat and a member of the 9/11 Commission, also tells...

plattevalley.newschannelnebraska.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Kerrey
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Republicans#The 9 11 Commission#Ncn#The Electoral College#Democratic#House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Blames Election Loss on Pence Certifying Biden's Win: 'Disappointed'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said that he could still be in office if Mike Pence had refused to certify President Joe Biden's election win. On January 6, Pence declined Trump's demand that he block the certification by Congress of Biden's election as the 46th U.S. president. In a three-page letter to congressional members, the then-vice president said that he didn't share Trump's belief that he possessed the power to reject Electoral College votes.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Nancy Pelosi Won't 'Wait Any Longer' for Senate to Create Jan. 6 Commission

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will not "wait any longer" for the Senate to create an independent commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol Riot. Pelosi promised the House will "proceed" with an investigation into January 6, when hundreds of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, as legislation in the Senate to create a commission was delayed. After a House hearing finishes Tuesday on what failed during the day of the attacks, Pelosi said that the scope of the investigations is "to be determined."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Hagerty says Harris border trip is sign that ‘backlash of public opinion’ is pushing Biden admin to act

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., says that Vice President Kamala Harris’ long-awaited trip to Texas is a sign that the Biden administration is reacting to a "backlash of public opinion" due to its handling of the crisis at the southern border -- as he accused the government of "window dressing" a strategy of acceleration of illegal immigrants into the U.S.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Kamala Harris' Director, Deputy Director of Advance Resign Amid Border Trip

Two Kamala Harris staffers in charge of planning travel and trips for the vice president are resigning amid her long-awaited trip to the U.S. southern border. Karly Satkowiak, Harris' director of advance, and Gabrielle DeFranceschi, Harris' deputy director of advance, have both told the vice president's office they plan to leave in the coming weeks, The New York Times reported. The news comes just as Harris touched down in Texas on Friday and is planning to ramp up travel to push vaccination efforts next month.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

MSNBC guest blames 'cowardly' police for rising crime, claims they are 'butthurt'

Amid rising crime across the country, one MSNBC panelist lays blame at "cowardly" police officers for being "butthurt" about criticism towards their profession. On Saturday, former Los Angeles police officer Cheryl Dorsey appeared on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" to discuss policing and the surge in crime where she was asked by anchor Tiffany Cross why the country is facing an uptick in crime at this time. The comments were first flagged by Newsbusters.
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Bipartisan State Attorneys General Urge Congress To Pass Marijuana Banking Bill

Three state attorneys general and the top prosecutor for Washington, D.C. sent a letter to congressional leaders on Thursday, reiterating their support for legislation that would protect banks that service state-legal marijuana markets from being penalized by federal regulators. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) is the chief sponsor of the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act in the House, while Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Steve Daines (R-MT) are carrying their chamber’s version. Both were reintroduced with substantial bipartisan cosponsor lists last month. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (D) led the new letter, which says that the signatories support the proposal and “encourage Congress to take action expeditiously.” AG Weiser previously expressed support for the bill, which passed the House but failed to pass the U.S. Senate: https://t.co/MId1AqUtfv@RepPerlmutter recently reintroduced the bill, and the attorneys general urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take action. — CO Attorney General (@COAttnyGeneral) April 1, 2021 “Without access to traditional financial services, [state-legal marijuana businesses] operate exclusively or primarily in cash, making those businesses targets for criminal activity and hindering efforts to ensure regulatory and tax compliance and track financial flows,” they wrote. “This status quo—a rapidly expanding, multibillion-dollar national marketplace without access to the national banking systems—is untenable.” The Republican attorneys general of North Dakota and Ohio, as well as the Democratic attorney general of Washington, D.C., joined Weiser in signing the letter. It’s similar to a message that 34 top state prosecutors sent to congressional leadership in 2020. “To address an untenable status quo and recognize on the ground realities, we strongly urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take up and act upon the SAFE Banking Act,” the new letter says. “Our states’ ability to protect public safety and properly regulate this new and growing industry…
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Why US Republicans are so focused on the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic

(CNN) — "China lied and Americans died." With those words, Elise Stefanik, the number three Republican in the House of Representatives, showed her party's plan to put the origins of the pandemic at the center of next year's midterm elections. Republicans are calling on Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to hold hearings on whether the virus was naturally transmitted from animals to humans or leaked out of a lab in Wuhan in China. They want to paint Democrats as defending the ruling Chinese Communist Party by not being more active in punishing Beijing for the virus.
Georgia StatePosted by
Fox News

Speak Georgia co-founder blasts DOJ lawsuit as 'extremely insulting' to Black voters

Speak Georgia co-founder Janelle King blasted the Department of Justice's new lawsuit against Georgia's Election Integrity Act as "extremely insulting" to Black voters. In introducing the lawsuit on Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland argued that they are taking action because "the civil rights of Americans have been violated." The voting measure, in part, eliminates signature matching and requires an ID to vote, if an individual has one. But, as analysts have noted, it also offers several different options for voters to confirm their identity when requesting a ballot should they not have an ID. The Media Research Center released a video debunking a few other widely reported "myths" about the measure that have led critics to conclude it is inherently racist.