This mini-series shows what it’s like to be a woman photographer in a “men’s world”
Fashion accessory brand HEX has released a mini-series that focuses on women photographers. Appropriately titled Women in Focus, the series highlights five female creatives who talk about the challenges and successes of being a woman in a predominantly male profession. And for all the ladies out there, these five great women also offer some advice on navigating the photography space as a woman.www.diyphotography.net