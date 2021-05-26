Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

This mini-series shows what it’s like to be a woman photographer in a “men’s world”

By Dunja Djudjic
DIY Photography
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion accessory brand HEX has released a mini-series that focuses on women photographers. Appropriately titled Women in Focus, the series highlights five female creatives who talk about the challenges and successes of being a woman in a predominantly male profession. And for all the ladies out there, these five great women also offer some advice on navigating the photography space as a woman.

www.diyphotography.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women Photographers#Female Artists#Creative Artists#Other Videos#Hex#Women In Focus#Men#Brand#Enkrypt Los Angeles#Career Stages#Creativity#Accessory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
News Break
Instagram
Related
Photographyceoworld.biz

World’s Best Photographers To Follow And Admire

Photographers today can be easily deemed as solo artists. The difference is that they don’t need a paintbrush and palette to create masterpieces. Today due to the surge in high-class photography many people follow the trade to the core. However, out of the many young lads who try their luck...
Minoritiesanothermag.com

POSE: What It Was Like Being Part of TV’s Most Revolutionary LGBTQ+ Show

*Warning, this article contains spoilers about POSE season three. In a little over three years, Ryan Murphy’s Paris Is Burning-inspired series POSE has changed the landscape of television. Embarking on a six-month search to find and cast real trans women and LGBTQ+ actors of colour, the show was revolutionary before a single episode had even aired. The original script was reportedly rejected by 166 Hollywood studios that didn’t think there would be an audience for it. They couldn’t have been more wrong. POSE became a star-making machine that broke the mould, with myriad awards and many firsts along the way, notably having the largest cast of trans actors ever for a scripted series and, with Janet Mock, the first trans woman of colour to direct an episode of television.
PhotographyPosted by
Digital Camera World

What does life after lockdown look like for a pro landscape photographer?

Verity is a landscape and commercial photographer based in Birmingham, UK. She’s also an ambassador for Zeiss lenses and a workshop leader with Light and Land. Freedom looms as lockdown eases, and gradually the world is returning to a more accommodating state. Soon there will be opportunities to travel and escape the confines of my currently suburban dwelling. I don’t often look forward to summer. I’m not a fan of heat, and I feel ambivalent towards the dull green foliage scorched by the unforgiving midsummer sun. I tend to hibernate and focus inward, but this year has a different emphasis.
TV & VideosFrankfort Times

‘The Sopranos’: What It’s Like to Visit Tony’s Home and Mingle With the Show’s Stars

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to walk in the footsteps of the iconic TV character Tony Soprano?. Fans have been given the unique opportunity with VirtualCons‘ event An Evening at Tony’s, which most recently took place on Saturday, May 29 in Caldwell, New Jersey. Both virtually and in person, fans were invited to spend an evening at The Sopranos’ house at 14 Aspen Drive (where it is inhabited by private owners).
AmericasBrookings Register

What’s it like being old?

Ran into Doc down at The Mule Barn the other day, so naturally we had to rid the world of about a gallon of coffee and solve the world’s problems for an hour. It is the duty of all true Americans of our age, you know. Doc said he’d been...
Entertainmentajournalofmusicalthings.com

What’s it like to be on tour? Here’s a documentary on that.

And, for a change, this documentary on touring “100% Dave Grohl-free.” (Via Tom) This optical illusion from a 2005 album cover is back and is hurting the brains of the internet →. Alan Cross. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in...
Video GamesScreenrant.com

Far Cry 6's Yara Explained: What Ubisoft's New World Is Like

Ubisoft has garnered a reputation for creating large, explorable worlds in its games, and Far Cry 6 does not appear to be an exception to the trend. The globetrotting series has had its share of exotic and interesting locations, and now Far Cry 6 is bringing it to the Caribbean. Giancarlo Esposito stars as the dictator of Yara, a secluded island nation that has yet to fully recover from a violent revolution 50 years ago. Fed up with the decades under fascist rule, guerrilla fighters - the player character, Dani Rojas, included - rise up to overthrow the regime in a story all too familiar to the Far Cry series.
Moviesdisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See What Disney World’s Star Wars Hotel Looks Like Now

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (a.k.a. the Star Wars Hotel that isn’t actually a hotel) will be opening in 2022!. So far, we’ve gotten a look at some of the characters you’ll meet during your intergalactic journey, a peek at the “real” lightsaber guests will get to check out there, and an update on some signage coming to the hotel. But what does the construction at the actual hotel look like right now? How are things coming together? We’ve got an update and are sharing it all with you!
Beauty & FashionEsquire

The World's Most Stylish Men at 40

A confession: When I turned 40 last year, I felt insecure about how I looked: my clothes, my hair, my skin. I wasn't concerned about looking old—okay, maybe a little—but instead looking complacent. Like I stopped caring (even though, paradoxically, I try very hard to look like I don't care, even though I care very much). I didn't buy a closet full of new clothes, change my hair, or alter my skincare routine. I sought inspiration. I created a moodboard of famous people when they turned the big four-o. I wanted to see how they dressed and looked. I started sharing the moodboard with friends staring down 40, and then decided, what the hell, why not share it with Esquire readers.
Photographypetapixel.com

How To Get Super-Sharp Photos Every Time, With Any Camera

As a professional photographer, I use a lot of different cameras. At any given time, I can use really expensive full-frame cameras combined with the best glass money can buy, to mid-range cameras with kit lenses, all the way down to even compact cameras that fit in my pocket. I...
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Mare of Easttown series 2: What the show's stars have said about a second season

HBO's latest crime thriller series Mare of Easttown has just come to a very dramatic end and frankly, we'll be talking about it nonstop for at least 3-5 business days. But the biggest question everyone has been asking basically since episode one aired is, can we expect a second season? The good news is that Mare of Easttown showrunners and series stars recently spoke out about the possibility of a second instalment of the hit crime thriller, the bad news is it's looking a bit touch and go...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Naomi Osaka’s radical act of self-care showed exactly what the world thinks of Black women

In 1988, Audre Lorde, a Black lesbian poet and activist, wrote of how her fight against the cancer ravaging her body and the political system that also sought to kill her were intertwined. In her essay “A Burst of Light,” she wrote: “Caring for myself is not an act of self-indulgence, it is self-preservation, and that is an act of political warfare.”When 23-year-old tennis champion Naomi Osaka declined to speak to the media for the 2021 French Open, I’m sure she didn’t set out to perform an act of political warfare. When it comes to self-care, most of us Black women...
Entertainmentreadersdigest.co.uk

It's a Mann's World: Mid-Life-What?

As he approaches middle age, Olly Mann ponders the randomness of life, ageing and sports cars. How did YOUR mid-life crisis arrive? An affair with the milkman? A Lamborghini? A three-week bender in Vegas? I haven’t done any of these things - although I’ve only just turned forty, so perhaps they’re yet to come.
TV Showsfashionisers.com

6 Shows to Binge-Watch on Netflix to Take Fashion Inspiration

Are you into the latest fashion trends and want to keep yourself up to date with the trendy and iconic style statements? then you do not have to look any further if you have Netflix. In the pandemic, things are quite bleak in the fashion world and the ideal way...