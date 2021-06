It is axiomatic among martial arts studies scholars to assert that the fighting systems that people practice today are not the ancient creations that so many modern students, in both the East and the West, yearn for. This is not to say that the duelists, soldiers and performers of the Han dynasty may not have had their own distinctive martial arts. Rather, when attempting to understand why some practice or organization functions the way it does today, it is simple intellectual honesty to explain everything that we can through proximate causes before we go looking for ancient connections. When considered in this way it becomes clear that almost everything that is interesting and distinctive about an art like Wing Chun (or Choy Li Fut or Karate or Kendo) can be explained by thinking about events and personalities in the 19th and 20th century. It thus makes sense to say that these practices are the products of the late 19th and early to mid 20thcenturies.