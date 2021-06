A Georgia Amber Alert issued early Monday for teen boy ended at an east Alabama Welcome Center and has launched a human smuggling investigation. According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, deputies there were dispatched at 1:17 a.m. Monday to a report of a kidnapping of a child. Investigators learned that a woman had paid to have her 16-year-old son brought into the U.S. and made a down payment last week.