Li Auto stock flies after revenue quadruples to beat forecasts

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Shares of Li Auto Inc. took flight Wednesday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported a fivefold increase in first-quarter revenue that beat expectations and a swing to positive free cash flow.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

