Buffalo mayor self-isolating following COVID-19 exposure

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is self-isolating after being exposed to COVID-19, a spokesperson for the mayor's office tells 7 Eyewitness News.

Mayor Brown was recently exposed to a person with COVID-19, he is "feeling fine" according to the spokesperson and does not have any symptoms. He is following advice to stay at home and self-isolate.

The spokesperson reports Mayor Brown is half-vaccinated and is due to receive his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in early June.

Mayor Brown has not tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson says he will receive a COVID-19 test before re-engaging with the public.