Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo mayor self-isolating following COVID-19 exposure

By August Erbacher
Posted by 
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jh0Br_0aCAAqVv00

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is self-isolating after being exposed to COVID-19, a spokesperson for the mayor's office tells 7 Eyewitness News.

Mayor Brown was recently exposed to a person with COVID-19, he is "feeling fine" according to the spokesperson and does not have any symptoms. He is following advice to stay at home and self-isolate.

The spokesperson reports Mayor Brown is half-vaccinated and is due to receive his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in early June.

Mayor Brown has not tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson says he will receive a COVID-19 test before re-engaging with the public.

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
654K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 Eyewitness News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Coronavirus
City
Fine, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Mayor Brown#Exposure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Erie County, NYWKBW-TV

Your Erie County water bill explained

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — “This is how I do my dishes now,” Laura Brown said standing in her kitchen over a sink full of water. It’s safe to say Brown’s taking water conservation seriously. “I don’t want to waste any water, so I wash them all, and then I rinse...
Erie County, NYBuffalo News

Erie County Fair moves forward as scheduled Aug. 11-22

The Erie County Fair will go on as scheduled this summer, the fair announced Monday. The fair had been waiting for state guidance on what the requirements would be for holding fairs. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced today that fairs could be open to capacity with 6-feet social distancing. He also said that local health departments would issue permits for fairs, and state approval is needed for events with 5,000 or more people attending.