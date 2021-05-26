Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA’s new lunar vehicle could be built by GM and Lockheed Martin

By Aria Alamalhodaei
TechCrunch
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLockheed Martin and General Motors said Wednesday they’re working together to develop a next-generation lunar vehicle designed to be faster and capable of traveling farther distances than its predecessor. If the project is selected by NASA, the rover would be used on the upcoming Artemis missions. The first mission, which will be an uncrewed test flight, is scheduled for November. The request for proposals will likely be published in the third or fourth quarter of this year, executives said at a media briefing Wednesday. NASA will award the contract after evaluating the submitted proposals.

techcrunch.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm Defense#Lunar Rover#Mars#Astronauts#Apollo#Vp#Gm Defense#Auto Manufacturer Gm#Far Flung Lunar Locales#Missions#Technology#Artemis#Executives#Samples#Distances#Safety#November#Poles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensenationaldefensemagazine.org

Germany Selects Lockheed Martin for Space Tracking System

The German Space Agency selected Lockheed Martin’s iSpace system to enhance its ability to track and characterize debris in orbit. Space agencies have grown increasingly concerned about the threats posed by space debris as nations around the globe plan to launch a plethora of new satellites and systems in the coming years.
Aerospace & DefenseKEYT

NASA designs new spacesuits for next lunar mission in 2024

Humans have explored the infinite abyss beyond Earth’s atmosphere for over half a century. When astronauts explore the vast expanse of outer space, they need to wear high-tech spacesuits to protect them from the frigid conditions of the cosmos. Hollywood movies have glamorized the iconic suit, its design leading the...
Aerospace & Defensesouthfront.org

U.S. Air Force Aims To Use Rockets For Quick Global Cargo Delivery

The service press release announced the designation of Rocket Cargo as the fourth Vanguard program as part of its transformational science and technology portfolio identified in the DAF 2030 Science and Technology strategy for the next decade. Additionally, the U.S. Space Force was designated as the lead service for Rocket...
Aerospace & DefenseVoice of America

NASA to Return to Venus with Two New Missions

The U.S. space agency NASA has announced plans to launch two new missions to the planet Venus. The missions will mark a return to U.S. exploration of Venus after many years. Two new robotic spacecraft are to be designed and built to study the planet with the highest temperatures in our solar system.
Aerospace & DefenseHigh Performance Composites

Lockheed Martin, General Motors team up to further lunar exploration with autonomous moon rover design

With only 5% of the moon’s surface explored, Lockheed Martin (Bethesda, M.D., U.S.) and General Motors (GM, Detroit, Mich., U.S.) have teamed up to design the next generation of lunar rovers, capable of transporting astronauts across farther distances on the lunar surface. Unlike the Apollo days when the rovers only traveled four miles from the landing site, both companies note that NASA’s Artemis astronauts will go farther and explore more of the moon’s surface than ever before to conduct critical scientific research — to do this, they’re going to need some serious wheels.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

NASA Spending Plan Focuses On Science, Commercializing LEO

In its first budget request for NASA, the Biden administration seeks to expand ongoing programs to commercialize low Earth orbit, create a sustained human and robotic presence around the Moon and continue the search for life on Mars and beyond. The $24.8 billion request for fiscal 2022—an increase... NASA Spending...
IndustryBenzinga

Why Could Lockheed Martin Be The Next Reddit Stock? It Might Be Aliens

Stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) sparked a lot of interest — and some controversy — this year. These companies' share prices rose more than 250% in one day, ultimately giving many retail investors life-changing profits. What...
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Will Get Up-Close with Jupiter’s Ganymede, the Largest Moon in Our Solar System

Ganymede is the largest known moon in our solar system and the only one with its own magnetic field, which causes auroras, or ribbons of glowing, electrified gas, in regions circling its poles. NASA’s Juno will come within 645 miles (1,038 kilometers) of the surface of Ganymede on Monday, June 7, at 1:35 p.m. EDT, and this flyby will be the closest a spacecraft has come to the solar system’s largest natural satellite since Galileo made a close approach back on May 20, 2000. Read more for two videos and additional information.
Astronomygoldrushcam.com

NASA Selects 2 Missions to Study ‘Lost Habitable’ World of Venus

Venus hides a wealth of information that could help us better understand Earth and exoplanets. NASA's JPL is designing mission concepts to survive the planet's extreme temperatures and atmospheric pressure. This image is a composite of data from NASA's Magellan spacecraft and Pioneer Venus Orbiter. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech. June 6, 2021...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Is the Space Force about to acquire SpaceX Starships?

Eric Berger over at Ars Technica has noticed something in the Department of the Air Force section of President Biden ’s fiscal 2022 budget proposal. The Air Force is proposing to spend money to study how the Starship rocket being developed by SpaceX could be used to deliver 100 tons of cargo anywhere in the world within one hour. The Starship as point-to-point cargo hauler may be just the first task that the SpaceX rocket ship may be asked to perform.
Aerospace & Defenseintelligent-aerospace.com

Lockheed Martin to help NASA explore Venus with VERITAS and DAVINCI+ spacecraft

DENVER - To learn more about how terrestrial planets evolve over time, NASA selected the VERITAS and DAVINCI+ missions for its Discovery Program, both bound for Venus. Lockheed Martin will design, build and operate both spacecraft. The missions will launch in the 2028-2030 timeframe, and will combine to study Venus' dense atmosphere, topography and geologic processes in great depth.
EconomyTexarkana Gazette

GM's newest vehicle: Off-road, self-driving rover for moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — General Motors is teaming up with Lockheed Martin to produce the ultimate off-road, self-driving, electric vehicles — for the moon. The project announced Wednesday is still in the early stages and has yet to score any NASA money. But the goal is to design light yet rugged vehicles that will travel farther and faster than the lunar rovers that carried NASA's Apollo astronauts in the early 1970s, the companies said.