Apple cites cryptocurrency experience in job post for alternative payments biz dev role

By MK Manoylov
theblockcrypto.com
 13 days ago

Two years ago, Apple Pay vice president Jennifer Bailey said that there was a “long-term potential” for cryptocurrency. A new job posting indicates that the technology giant remains interested in cryptocurrencies — at least, in the border context of alternative payment methods. Apple is currently seeking an individual with over...

