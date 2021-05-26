Morningstar Stock Earns Key IBD Rating Upgrade; New Day Dawning For Research Firm?
Research firm Morningstar has reported outstanding profit and sales growth over the past year. Its stock price has climbed along with its fundamentals. However, its stock has taken a hit recently in sync with the tech sector slump. It seems to be trying to mount a comeback this past week, and the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Morningstar (MORN) climbed into a higher percentile Wednesday, as it got a lift to 72, up from 69 the prior trading session.www.investors.com