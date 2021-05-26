Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NH

UNH Research: Journey of ‘Forever Chemicals’ Through Wastewater Facilities Highlights Regulation Challenges

By University of New Hampshire
Newswise
 15 days ago

Newswise — DURHAM, N.H.—Researchers at the University of New Hampshire have conducted two of the first studies in New England to collectively show that toxic man-made chemicals called PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances), found in everything from rugs to product packaging, end up in the environment differently after being processed through wastewater treatment facilities—making it more challenging to set acceptable screening levels.

www.newswise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Durham, NH
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Research#Contaminated Water#Waste Water#Water Systems#Industrial Chemicals#Agricultural Waste#Health Facilities#Newswise#Pfas#The Maine Dep#State#New Hampshire Sea Grant#Noaa#Nsf#Nih#Unh Researchers#Unh Partners#Landfill Wastewater#Wastewater Sludge#Wastewater Residuals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
News Break
EPA
Related
Public Healthmanchesterinklink.com

New Hampshire falls to fifth in new WalletHub COVID-19 safety study

WASHINGTON – In a study released last week, the economics website WalletHub declared New Hampshire as the fifth safest state in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. Only Hawaii, Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine scored higher in the study, with Michigan, West Virginia, Florida, Kentucky and Pennsylvania finishing in the bottom five of the study.
HealthWCAX

New Hampshire to host vaccine clinic for deaf individuals

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The state has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic specifically for individuals who are deaf or have hearing loss, as well as their families and caregivers. The clinic will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elliott Health System in Manchester, the Department of...
AnimalsNHPR

Something Wild: N.H.'s Wildest Neighborhoods

This episode originally aired in May, 2019 and was produced by Andrew Parella. _______________________________________________________________________. Here at Something Wild we love all things wild (even blackflies!) but sometimes it can be helpful to look beyond a single species and consider how many species interact within a given environment. In our periodic series, New Hampshire’s Wild Neighborhoods, we endeavor to do just that and this time we’re looking at peatlands.
Moultonborough, NHConcord Monitor

N.H. gets first large, grid-tied battery storage [;amt

(Sorry the blog/newsletter is so heavy on electricity-related stories right now. But news is news!) What I believe is the first utility-scale electricity-storage project in New Hampshire is getting turned on: a 2.45 MW battery alongside a solar farm in Moultonborough. A Here’s the announcement from New Hampshire Electric Cooperative:
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maine eyes permanent telehealth, New Hampshire court reopens

Maine might extend the ability of its residents to use telehealth services beyond the coronavirus pandemic. Many people in Maine and around the country have transitioned to telehealth during the pandemic, in part to avoid crowded doctors’ offices. Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn of Portland has proposed a bill to guarantee Maine health care providers have a right to provide telehealth services in the future.
Peterborough, NHtelecompetitor.com

Consolidated to Bring Gigabit to More New Hampshire Towns

Consolidated Communications said will be building fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks capable of supporting gigabit speeds in Greenfield, Jaffrey, Marlow, Roxbury and Peterborough, New Hampshire, as residents of those communities recently approved the construction. Public/private partnerships typically arise in communities where broadband buildout costs are so high that service providers cannot build...
Mental Healthlaconiadailysun.com

Sununu issues order to ease mental health boarding in New Hampshire

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is expanding mental health services in response to a court ruling that accused the state of "boarding" mental health patients who are awaiting beds in a state-run psychiatric facility. Sununu signed an executive order late last week directing the state Department...
CharitiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Foundation contributes $400K match for NH Gives event

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has contributed $440,000 to match donations for an annual, online, 24-hour giving event to nonprofits. NH Gives is scheduled to take place June 8-9. The event raises funds for nonprofits in New Hampshire. Since the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits launched...
Durham, NHunh.edu

In Our Own Voices: Tatiana Iuferova '20G

"In Our Own Voices" is a photo and story gallery celebrating diversity and the voices that make the UNH Manchester community a wonderful place to live, learn and grow. Their stories are our story—and we are proud to tell it. Tatiana Iuferova '20G, a graduate of the master's in information technology program, shares her story below.
TrafficConcord Monitor

Will New Hampshire see issues with gas supply, prices?

The shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline will have implications on both gasoline supply and prices, but the impact will vary regionally. Areas including Mississippi, Tennessee and the East Coast from Georgia into Delaware are most likely to experience limited fuel availability and price increases. New England motorists should be somewhat isolated from substantial increases in gas prices due to the ongoing Colonial Pipeline shut down. New England states source fuel from other places, including foreign imports, and we are serviced by other pipelines.
Manchester, NHmanchesterinklink.com

Manchester School District joins ConVal’s education funding lawsuit

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester School District will be joining the Con-Val School District and several other school districts across the state as co-plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the State of New Hampshire regarding education funding. Filed in March 2019, the lawsuit claims that the state government does not meet...
Maine StateWMTW

Body found in New Hampshire identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood, New Hampshire has been identified as a man from Maine. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog.
Durham, NHFosters Daily Democrat

UNH research takes center stage on NH agriculture radio show

DURHAM – Did you know you can make syrup from sycamore trees? And that seedless table grapes grown locally taste nothing like what you get at the grocery store? How about that wet brewers grains are a sustainable, cost-effective alternative for heifer feed? And did you know that researchers with the NH Agricultural Experiment Station at the UNH College of Life Sciences are working to solve a million-dollar problem for the state's growing aquaculture industry?