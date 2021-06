To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - The price of electricity in Spainwill break all records this week And as this continues, we will have to get used to getting up at 3 in the morning to put the washing machine and iron, taking advantage of the “advantages” of the new tariff by sections. The neighbors will complain about the noise, but it is simply that a good part of homes will not be able to pay the bill in another way. And wait for the summer. With 35 degrees in the shade in a good part of the peninsula, you will see when we start to put the air conditioners with current prices.