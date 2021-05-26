Margot Robbie Has The Biggest and Coolest Action Scene In The Suicide Squad
Have you ever noticed how gracefully Margot Robbie carries herself during the fight scenes for DC? James Gunn, the writer and director for the upcoming The Suicide Squad, has taken note in a big way. When a filmmaker has an actress with specific talents, if they know what they’re doing, they’ll use those skills to make the coolest movie possible. And James Gunn sounds like he is here to deliver. In a recent interview, the Gunn was asked to share one of his favorite moments from making the film. He took the opportunity to then gush about Margot Robbie, promising an epic action scene for The Suicide Squad ahead.www.giantfreakinrobot.com