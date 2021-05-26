Margot Robbie Has The Biggest and Coolest Action Scene In The Suicide Squad

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think we can all agree that Margot Robbie has always been the perfect choice to play live-action, Harley Quinn, in the DC Extended Universe and despite the fact that she's been involved in poorly-received films, her portrayal as Joker's love interest is just so spot-on and for twice already, she was the saving grace of the first two films that featured the iconic DC female anti-hero. Robbie, who has been a DCEU mainstay since 2016 has found herself working with the likes of Jared Leto and the Birds of Prey cast but that actress admittedly wants to go all-in and explore Harley's relationship with another character.