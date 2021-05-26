Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Margot Robbie Has The Biggest and Coolest Action Scene In The Suicide Squad

By Faith McKay
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever noticed how gracefully Margot Robbie carries herself during the fight scenes for DC? James Gunn, the writer and director for the upcoming The Suicide Squad, has taken note in a big way. When a filmmaker has an actress with specific talents, if they know what they’re doing, they’ll use those skills to make the coolest movie possible. And James Gunn sounds like he is here to deliver. In a recent interview, the Gunn was asked to share one of his favorite moments from making the film. He took the opportunity to then gush about Margot Robbie, promising an epic action scene for The Suicide Squad ahead.

www.giantfreakinrobot.com
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
David Ayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Movie Theaters#Ap News#Knowing Harley Quinn#Rotten Tomatoes#Film#Stunts#Fight Scenes#Love#Guardians#Moments#Unexpected Hilarity#Dc#Specific Talents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesBatman News

Margot Robbie wants Poison Ivy in DC movies with Harley

If you’ve been waiting to see Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy team up in live-action, you aren’t alone. Margot Robbie wants it to happen as well. Ever since the forty-seventh episode of Batman: The Animated Series in 1993, “Harley and Ivy,” Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy have been a fan-favorite duo. Depending on the story, their relationship has been everything from best friends to a married couple, but they always seem to be in each other’s orbit. The one place that hasn’t happened, however, is in live-action.
Moviesepicstream.com

Margot Robbie is 'Pestering' WB to Feature Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy's Romance in DCEU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think we can all agree that Margot Robbie has always been the perfect choice to play live-action, Harley Quinn, in the DC Extended Universe and despite the fact that she's been involved in poorly-received films, her portrayal as Joker's love interest is just so spot-on and for twice already, she was the saving grace of the first two films that featured the iconic DC female anti-hero. Robbie, who has been a DCEU mainstay since 2016 has found herself working with the likes of Jared Leto and the Birds of Prey cast but that actress admittedly wants to go all-in and explore Harley's relationship with another character.
MoviesGamespot

The Suicide Squad's R-Rating Includes "Brief Graphic Nudity"

The MPAA has officially assigned a rating to James Gunn's upcoming comic book movie, The Suicide Squad, giving it an R rating. That's no surprise, really, but the MPAA's description also offers up some idea of what to expect in terms of the violence and sexual references to come. As...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Margot Robbie Says A Birds Of Prey Sequel Isn’t On The Horizon

It took a while for Warner Bros. and DC Films to decide what they wanted to do with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn after she made her live-action film debut in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, when she turned out to be one of the only highlights in a disappointing blockbuster that was plagued by constant behind the scenes interference.
MoviesMovieWeb

Margot Robbie Says Birds of Prey 2 May Still Be Possible

2020 was supposed to be a big year for female-led blockbusters, and the most unusual of the bunch was Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey. Starring Robbie as Harley Quinn alongside a host of grungy female heroes, Birds of Prey was lavished with praise by critics for its humor and action. Unfortunately, despite garnering a loyal fanbase, the movie did not do wonders at the box office. In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Robbie was asked about a possible Birds of Prey sequel, to which she replied in the negative.
MoviesDen of Geek

James Gunn on Killing Off The Suicide Squad Characters: ‘I’m a Servant of the Story’

Over the months and years that have led up to The Suicide Squad’s August release, writer-director James Gunn has been very clear: He can kill off anyone. And with a cast as overstuffed with characters as this movie, that’s hardly a surprise. Genuinely, without knowing ourselves about who lives and who dies in The Suicide Squad, are there really many folks out there ready to weep tears of sorrow over the loss of villains like… Polka-Dot Man or or T.D.K.?
TV ShowsDen of Geek

James Gunn Wants You to See The Suicide Squad in Theaters

It’s fair to say the industry is still reeling from last year’s announcement that Warner Bros. Pictures’ entire 2021 film slate would debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in a new “hybrid” release model. It meant many of this year’s biggest Hollywood releases, from Lin Manuel-Miranda’s In the Heights to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, could be watched from the comfort of fans’ own homes.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Suicide Squad: Margot Robbie’s Update About Doctor Who Icon Peter Capaldi’s Thinker Will Make Fans Happy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The DC Extended Universe has been making headlines for months over the Snyder Cut, but there are a number of projects coming to theaters. Next up is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which will be an R-rated sequel/reboot to David Ayer’s original. And Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie’s latest tease about Peter Capaldi playing Thinker will make comic fans very happy.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

James Gunn Is Already Teasing The Suicide Squad’s Credits Scenes

James Gunn filmed two Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel Studios before hopping over to work on The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. and DC. As such, the writer/director has brought with him many expectations that come with making comic book movies. One of the elements that has become a standard practice in Marvel movies is the post-credits scene, and it appears that James Gunn will be including one, or more, in The Suicide Squad.
MoviesA.V. Club

Relax, everyone, Margot Robbie is trying as hard as she can to get Poison Ivy in a DC movie

The last time we saw Dr. Pamela Isley, also known as Poison Ivy, she was being swallowed whole by a Venus flytrap in Batman & Robin. In the 25 years since the film’s release, Uma Thurman’s performance as the plant-obsessed botanist who just wants to save the friggin’ environment has aged the best. Still, there’s a growing movement of people who like the whole film, so maybe it’s time to bring Poison Ivy into this new breed of DC movies. (If Zack Snyder can shoehorn Martian Manhunter in there, we can surely get a little Ivy.)
Minoritieswegotthiscovered.com

Margot Robbie’s Pirates Of The Caribbean Character Will Reportedly Be Queer

With Johnny Depp out as Captain Jack Sparrow, Disney is in the midst of relaunching the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise without him. And it seems the studio is going all in on the “girl power” angle. Not only is there one project in the works that could star Marvel’s Karen Gillan, but a spinoff produced by DC’s Margot Robbie is also in development. With Robbie involved on both sides of the camera, this is the one that’s moving faster out of the two.
Moviesepicstream.com

Harley Quinn Actress Margot Robbie Unsure About Birds of Prey Sequel

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Despite the fact that Birds of Prey failed to hit the mark with some fans and critics following its release last year, I still think it was a pretty solid film that showcases what exactly Margot Robbie could do with the Harley Quinn role. Heck, I'd even go as far as putting it in my Top 10 DC films of all time just for Ewan McGregor's unorthodox portrayal of Black Mask alone. However, things aren't looking great for the future of the BOP franchise and even Robbie is quite unsure whether or not a sequel could actually happen.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals Which New Character He Added First

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. James Gunn's follow-up to Suicide Squad has an absolutely massive cast list. While a few member of the cast from the first movie are returning, several more are not. Instead, we're getting just a wild number of new characters. So where did James Gunn even start? As it turns out, he started with King Shark. The writer/director of The Suicide Squad recently revealed that after deciding which characters he wanted to see back, like Harley Quinn and Amanda Waller, his first new addition was the massive shark voiced by Sylvester Stallone.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Robbie Pushes For “Harley and Ivy” Film

“The Suicide Squad” star Margot Robbie, who reprises her role of Harley Quinn for the third time in that picture, has confirmed she’s pushing for a “Harley and Ivy” project. The actress says she’s been trying to convince Warner Bros. Pictures to do a live-action film exploring the relationship between...