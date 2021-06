Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Give your kitchen a colorful new look without lifting a paintbrush. After a hiatus, the retro-style refrigerators are making a comeback in bold colors like red, blue, or mint, or even more classic tones like tan or white. The mid-century vibe of retro fridges manufactured today is supported by modern technology that ranges from low energy consumption, LED lighting, removable trays, and adjustable temperature controls, which means you don't have to sacrifice looks for function. Here are our favorite vintage-style fridges you can buy online.