Danny McBride Is Developing a Garbage Pail Kids Animated Series for HBO Max

By Jennifer Maas
TheWrap
 13 days ago
Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Josh Bycel are developing an animated HBO Max TV series based on the iconic Garbage Pail Kids trading cards from Topps, the streaming service revealed Wednesday. McBride, Green and Bycel are writing and co-creating the show, which is in the development stage at the...

