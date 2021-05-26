Cancel
Class of 2021: 908 Students Graduate From Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

 15 days ago

Newswise — The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health recognized the Class of 2021 in a pre-recorded Convocation broadcast yesterday afternoon. The ceremony comes at a moment that highlights the power of public health as well as its challenges, as vaccines developed in record time begin to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the U.S. and other countries. At the same time, the pandemic continues to rage in many regions, including India and Nepal and South America. In addition to a historic reckoning over racism in the past year, the pandemic has called attention to systemic health inequities.

