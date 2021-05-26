CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Bourne: Ceres Allows Farmers To See The Whole Picture

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWith 2021 shaping up to be a dry year, farmers across the Northwest are looking for ways to save and conserve water. John Bourne, Vice President of Marketing at Ceres said their technology allows farmers to ensure their water is used efficiently, thus saving the precious resource while improving the bottom line. Bourne said Ceres takes images of crops, including vineyards, stone fruit, potatoes and many others, turning those images into recommendations and issuing notifications.

