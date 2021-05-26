Bourne: Ceres Allows Farmers To See The Whole Picture

Many in the beef cattle industry think the national herd is in the middle of a reduction, which will last this year and next. “We’re expecting inventory numbers to be coming down. We’re about a 2% decline in 2021, and about 1% in 2022,” noted Katelyn McCullock with the Livestock Marketing Information Center. She added with the herd reduction, the expectation is for prices to increase into 2022; and that increase is expected to persist into 2023.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO