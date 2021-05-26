Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Marilyn Manson Is Wanted By The Police. Here's Why

By J.E. Reich
nickiswift.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Marilyn Manson faced allegations made by his ex-partner, "Westworld" actor Evan Rachel Wood, of repeated emotional and sexual abuse on Instagram, multiple other women began to step forward with their own stories. Manson was dropped by his record label and cut from TV guest roles after Esmé Bianco, an actress from "Game of Thrones," filed a lawsuit in April with her own allegations about the singer. There was an ensuing visit to Manson's home by law enforcement, and now the "God's Gonna Cut You Down" rocker is facing yet another headline-making chapter in his saga. This time, like the last, it involves the police. And this time, like the last, it also involves accusations of upsetting and strange purported assault.

www.nickiswift.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Esmé Bianco
Person
Evan Rachel Wood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Abuse#Police#Domestic Violence#Chief Guest#Assault#The New York Times#Nyt#Rocker Marilyn Manson#Contact Manson#Tv Guest Roles#Arrest Warrant#April#Accusations#Home#Stage#Town Law Enforcement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Violent CrimesWAPT

Marilyn Manson wanted for alleged assault of videographer during concert

Brian Hugh Warner, known as the singer Marilyn Manson, has an active arrest warrant for two counts of class A misdemeanor assault in New Hampshire. Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee told sister station WMUR that Manson was performing a concert at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Aug. 18, 2019 when the alleged simple assaults involving a videographer happened.
Sex CrimesPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Marilyn Manson Accusers Claim Singer + His Wife Tried to Silence Them

Over the last few months, Marilyn Manson has come under fire with multiple accusers sharing their stories of sexual and emotional abuse. But in a new new Metal Hammer profile, the singer and his current wife Lindsay Usich stand accused of attempting to silence the creators of an Instagram account that has been dedicated to connecting the dots of all the abuse allegations against the musician.
Violent Crimescrossroadstoday.com

Marilyn Manson wanted on arrest warrant for allegedly shooting snot on a camerawoman

Marilyn Manson is wanted on an arrest warrant for allegedly “shooting snot” on a camerawoman. The 52-year-old rocker – who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women in recent months – is wanted by New Hampshire police on an active arrest warrant, after he allegedly spat at a female videographer before blowing his nose “at her” during an incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion back in August 2019.
New York City, NYPosted by
Oxygen

'A Very Strange Alliance:' Victim Advocate Works With 'Son Of Sam' To Get True Crime Collectibles Off The Market

Andy Kahan has locks of Charles Manson’s hair, a personal letter from serial killer Edmund Kemper, and prison-issued socks worn by "Toolbox Killer" Lawrence Bittaker. Kahan became an “avid buyer” of true crime collectibles in order to learn more about the market and figure out a way to stop an industry profiting off items tied to infamous crimes.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Law & Order Spoilers: Has SVU And Organized Crime Been Renewed?

Law & Order spoilers tease that fans of the two popular NBC crime procedurals, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime want to know if they have been renewed for another season. We have the answers!. Law & Order Spoilers – SVU Just Completed Its Twenty-Second Season...
CelebritiesTelegraph

The death of debauchery: why the rock ’n’ roll madman has had his day

Following an evening in which he’d “had a few drinks, slapped [his] band about a bit and ended up in a canal”, on February 29 1982 Ozzy Osbourne was arrested for urinating on the Alamo. His day had begun with a couple or three hours in the company of grape and grain. Told that it was time for a photo shoot, the singer popped back to his hotel room in order to dress himself in a selection of his wife’s clothes.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson relinquishes passport, pre-trial hearing date set in rape case

After a judge ruled last month that Danny Masterson must stand trial on three counts of rape, the actor now has a pre-trial court hearing date scheduled for Aug. 9, 2021. The "That ’70s Show" star, 45, appeared in court for his arraignment at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on Monday where Masterson entered into a not guilty plea to three charges of rape by force or fear, stemming from incidents that reportedly occurred in the early 2000s, Fox News has confirmed.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

‘Jackass’ Director Jeff Tremaine Gets Restraining Order On Bam Margera

Jackass star Bam Margera has allegedly been sending disturbing messages to Jackass director Jeff Tremaine, according to new legal documents (via TMZ). The messages — which referred to both Tremaine and his children — were serious enough that Tremaine has been granted a temporary restraining order against Margera, which requires the performer to cease contact and stay at least 100 yards away from Tremaine’s family at all times. The verbal attacks have been occurring since February, when Tremaine claims Margera failed to show up to a virtual meeting to discuss his mental health and sobriety struggles.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX Is 'Finishing Up' New Music From SIXX:A.M.

Nikki Sixx is "finishing up" new music from his SIXX:A.M. project. The MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist offered an update on his long-running band — in which he is joined by vocalist James Michael guitarist DJ Ashba — in a social media post on Saturday (June 5). While outlining his recent activities...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Distractify

Delivery Man Questioned by White Resident: "You Are Why People Get Killed"

Almost exactly a year after a white woman, Amy Cooper, called the cops on a Black man named Christian Cooper — after he asked her to put a leash on her dog in Central Park — yet another recording of a white person threatening to call police on a Black man for simply existing. This time, however, the disturbing series of events went down in San Francisco. And the delivery man questioned by a white resident is going viral for calling out the racist behavior.
Los Angeles, CATODAY.com

'Face/Off' actor Romy Walthall dies at 57

Romy Walthall, an actor known for her roles in "Face/Off" and "The House of Usher," died on May 19 in Los Angeles after experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. She was 57. Walthall's son, actor and director Morgan Krantz, confirmed her death to Variety. Born on Sept. 16, 1963, in Pasadena, Texas,...