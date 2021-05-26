Cancel
Kirin Holdings lines up Mock Bar non-alcoholic sangrias

By Andy Morton
just-drinks.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA forthcoming range of non-alcoholic sangrias from Kirin Holdings will use an extract made from blended juices and de-alcoholised wine. The zero-abv Mock Bar, made by Kirin wine subsidiary Mercian, contains flavours taken from seven different fruits and herbs as well as a condensed wine that has had its alcohol removed. The end result is a sangria with a wine-style aroma and a high fruit juice content, according to the brand owner.

