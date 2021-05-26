Cancel
Nashville, TN

Over 1,000 Custom and Classic Cars at Nissan Stadium May 28-30

Nashville Parent
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Goodguys 15th BASF Nashville Nationals will include vehicle displays, live racing, top vendors and a swap meet. The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the organizer of America's premier hot rod and custom car events, is returning to Nissan Stadium for the 15th BASF Nashville Nationals. The event will feature over 2,500 custom hot rods, muscle cars, and trucks competing for show prizes and racing on-track at the Goodguys CPP Autocross Series.

