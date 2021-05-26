Cancel
NHL

Ron MacLean Is Being Accused Of Making A Homophobic Remark During Hockey Night in Canada

By Helena Hanson
Narcity
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHockey Night in Canada is facing calls to fire host Ron MacLean, after he made a remark on air that some people are calling homophobic. During Tuesday's broadcast of Game 4 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens, MacLean gave a controversial response to his colleague during the second intermission.

Kevin Bieksa
Ron Maclean
Don Cherry
Montreal Canadiens
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs
Hockey
Sports
HockeyAwful Announcing

Ron MacLean apologizes for “testing positive for something” comment, says he meant rum, but is “deeply sorry”

There’s a long history of people in sports media saying something that gets a strong negative response, then offering a “sorry if you were offended” half-apology, and sometimes even blaming outside factors such as blood-sugar levels. By contrast, the apology CBC/Sportsnet hockey coverage host Ron MacLean offered Wednesday stands out. In a statement on Twitter, MacLean (seen above on air in November 2019) explained his reasoning for the “You have a photo of a guy with his tarp [shirt] off, you’re definitely positive for something” comment he made to analyst Kevin Bieksa (which was about a photo behind Bieksa that had a shirtless man and some rum); some interpreted that comment as a homophobic reference to AIDS, but MacLean said he meant testing positive for rum. What’s really different about MacLean’s apology, though, is that while he offers his reasoning for what he said, he still apologizes, and understands why some interpreted it differently, and vows to be better with his word choices going forward. Here’s that statement:
NHLtheScore

Ron MacLean apologizes for on-air joke during Maple Leafs-Canadiens Game 4

Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean apologized Wednesday for a joke he made on air Tuesday during the second intermission of Game 4 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. MacLean traded jabs with analyst Kevin Bieksa and caused a stir online with a comment some considered homophobic.
NHLmygrandeprairienow.com

MacLean issues apology for controversial remark

Ron MacLean says he regrets and is apologizing for what happened on Tuesday night’s Hockey Night In Canada broadcast. During the second intermission MacLean made a joke about a picture of a shirtless man that could be seen on a shelf behind analyst and former NHL player Kevin Bieksa. MacLean’s...
NHLmountainviewtoday.ca

Canada falls in shootout against Finland at world hockey championship

RIGA, Latvia — Canada will have to wait to see if it advances to the quarterfinals at the world men's hockey championship. Finland rallied for a 3-2 shootout win over Canada in the final preliminary-round game for both teams on Tuesday. Canada, which finished the first round with three wins,...
NHLthereminder.ca

Canada beats Russia in overtime in world hockey championship quarterfinal

RIGA, Latvia — Andrew Mangiapane scored a highlight-reel goal in overtime as Canada beat Russia 2-1 in quarterfinal action at the world hockey championship on Thursday. The Calgary Flames forward's goal, on a pass from Troy Stecher, 2:12 into the extra frame gave Canada the upset victory. After taking a...
NHLMelfort Journal

Flames forward Mangiapane leads Canada to gold-medal game at worlds

In Calgary, some fans call him ‘Eat-Bread.’ That is, after all, the meaning of his last name in Italian. In Andrew Mangiapane’s first appearance on the international stage, ‘Wonder-Bread’ seems like a more appropriate nickname. Fresh off a career-best offensive campaign with the Flames, Mangiapane has now powered Team Canada...
NHLava360.com

Taya Currie becomes 1st female player drafted to Ontario Hockey League

Goaltender Taya Currie made history on Saturday by becoming the first female athlete ever chosen in the Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection draft. Goaltender Taya Currie made history on Saturday by becoming the first female athlete ever chosen in the Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection draft. The 16-year-old from Parkhill,...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Mangiapane scores a pair as Canada tops Italy at world hockey championship

RIGA, Latvia — Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and two assists to lead Canada past Italy 7-1 on Sunday at the world hockey championship. The win was Canada’s third straight at the event, moving the squad into a tie with Germany for fourth in the Group B standings. The Canadians (3-3) will complete the preliminary round against Finland on Tuesday.
NHLdiscoverestevan.com

Fire Chief: Don't Burn Your Jerseys

The NHL playoffs roll on and the NBA playoffs are in full swing as well, and some fans are already tasting disappointment as their team is eliminated from contention. Certain fans are handling their disappointment better than others, however. A recent trend on social media has emerged of people, fed...
FanSided

LA Kings: Walker, Canada Edge Finland in OT, Win Gold at 2021 Worlds

Team Canada, with help from former and current LA Kings, forced overtime late before winning, defeating Finland to capture gold at the 2021 Worlds. 13 days ago, they were 0-3 and on the precipice of one of their briefest, most forgettable tournaments in recent memory. Since then, Team Canada turned on a switch and become almost unstoppable. Thanks to the addition of Andrew Mangiapane in addition to contributions from the LA Kings contingent — both past and present — Team Canada roared back, earning a spot in the gold-medal game before winning gold on Sunday, edging Finland 3-2 in overtime.
NHLtrentonian.ca

Canucks: Habs hockey hysteria, playoff border opening captures imagination

Love them or loathe them, it’s easy to recall a fond or forgetful Montreal Canadiens memory. The storied NHL franchise had a remarkable run of a record 10 overtime triumphs en route to a Stanley Cup championship in 1993 — the last Canadian club to capture the league crown — and the current pace of post-season success has even captured the imagination of one of the country’s top coronavirus experts, who doubles as an ardent Habs admirer.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

NHL Rumours: Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Olympics

It’s Monday and it’s time for another edition of NHL rumours. Today’s version features Alberta very prominently as we talk Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. We also give an update on whether or not NHL players will take part in the 2022 Winter Olympics. All NHL Rumours are taken from...
NHLvulcanadvocate.com

What the Puck: There's something magical happening with the Canadiens

Who are these Habs and what did you do with the Hab-nots I was grumbling about all season?. I’m confused, but super happy. One faithful reader, one of many who reads this column simply to violently disagree with my opinions, sent me an email on the weekend with the subject line “Crow”. The entire message was: “How tasty is the crow?”
Hockeythewestonforum.com

Ice Hockey – Canada “Spengler Cup World Champion”

Defending champion Finland loses to the Canadians in the… Swiss style. The Finns do not bring 2:1 from distance and concede a tie and 2:3 in “infighting” in front of goal. The brief analysis is simple: the Canadians were faster (like the Germans against us) and the Finns couldn’t turn their superiority into goals (like the Swiss). We could go further: the Swiss could have won the final against these Canadians. But only: on the way there they failed in the quarter-final against Germany (2:3 afterwards). According to the tagline: very close to the title yet so far.
NHLthewestonforum.com

Victory for Canada: Ice Hockey World Champion out of Nowhere

WIf the world title doesn’t work out, the dialogue between Nick Paul and Conor Brown likely won’t be made public. But this way the story can be told nicely. Paul and Brown, two Canadian ice hockey professionals, trained together before the World Cup final in Latvia. Then Brown predicted to his colleague: The final match against Finland will be extended and it will be decided by us, the two attacking senators in Ottawa. “It’s crazy that it really happened that way,” Paul said a few hours later while sitting in the press room at the Riga Arena with the gold medal on his chest.
Travelgranthshala.com

Ottawa approves NHL travel exemption for Stanley Cup playoffs

The federal government has approved travel exemptions for the final two rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs that will allow NHL teams to cross the Canada-US border with modified quarantines. Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino issued the league a “national interest” exemption that would allow cross-border travel under specific circumstances amid...
FanBuzz

Joe Sakic’s Net Worth: How He Made An Avalanche of Cash

Joe Sakic is probably the most-beloved person in the history of the Colorado Avalanche. He was a one-franchise ice hockey player, and he still is dedicated to the only NHL team he has ever known (even if he did have to move cities to stick with them). His allegiance to...
Sportsthewestonforum.com

Ice Hockey World Cup: Canada gets away with negative premiere – sport.ORF.at

The Canadians, who started their championship fights in Latvia with a record false start with three straight defeats, but then celebrated three victories, ended up fourth in the Group B table as they went into a head-to-head duel with a tie on points and at the end of fifth place, the surprise climbers won Kazakhstan . Had Latvia only won by one point, Canada would have slipped back to fifth. The group was won by the USA, who won at the end of the preliminary round against Italy with a score of 4: 2 (3: 0 1: 1 0: 1).
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Robertson, Agostino, Holmberg & Bogosian

As the Toronto Maple Leafs sit watching, the team that came back from a 3-1 series deficit to beat them – the Montreal Canadiens – just keep on winning. With the great Carey Price leading the way, the team has gone into Winnipeg and beat the Jets two straight to take a 2-0 series lead.
Tampa, FLusf.edu

Canada Will Allow NHL Teams To Cross Border Without Quarantine

The NHL has received an exemption from Canadian health officials to allow cross-border travel for teams starting in the semifinal round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, travelers entering Canada are required to enter a two-week period of isolation upon arrival, with few exceptions. Under the...