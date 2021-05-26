Valve Reportedly Working on Nintendo Switch Style Portable & Dockable PC Gaming “SteamPal;” May Launch by End of 2021
Valve are reportedly making a portable and dockable Nintendo Switch-like gaming PC “SteamPal;” and that it may launch by the end of this year. Ars Technica reports that “multiple sources familiar with the matter” have divulged that the device has been in development for some time. They also note how Steam DB owner Pavel Djundik (a website dedicated to monitoring changes in Steam’s database), found changes in a recent Steam client beta update that may indicate the claims are true,nichegamer.com