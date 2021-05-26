Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Valve Reportedly Working on Nintendo Switch Style Portable & Dockable PC Gaming “SteamPal;” May Launch by End of 2021

By Ryan Pearson
nichegamer.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValve are reportedly making a portable and dockable Nintendo Switch-like gaming PC “SteamPal;” and that it may launch by the end of this year. Ars Technica reports that “multiple sources familiar with the matter” have divulged that the device has been in development for some time. They also note how Steam DB owner Pavel Djundik (a website dedicated to monitoring changes in Steam’s database), found changes in a recent Steam client beta update that may indicate the claims are true,

nichegamer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabe Newell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valve#Pc Gaming#Steam Games#Console Gaming#Pc Gaming Graphics#Console Games#Video Gaming#Nintendo Games#Steampal#Steam Db#Sancta Maria College#The Nintendo Switch#Dell#Alienware#Chinese#Steam Link#The Steam Machines#Edge#Pc Gamer#Pc Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
AMD
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

These are the chips that will power the top iPhone 13 rivals in 2022

Chipmaker Arm announced its newest suite of ARM processors that will power the various System-on-Chips (SoC) other chipmakers will use in next year’s flagship Android smartphones and tablets. Arm releases reference designs each year for Qualcomm, Samsung, Mediatek, and other chipmakers to use in upcoming SoC designs. But the new processors that Arm unveiled will also power Windows and Chromebook laptops and compete against the Apple M SoCs that Apple now builds for its own Mac laptops and desktops.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Breath of the Wild 2? 3 games that could launch alongside a Nintendo Switch Pro

Rumors of a supposed “Super Switch,” “Switch Pro,” or “Switch 2” have been circulating for years, but following a recent report, it would appear that Nintendo is going full steam ahead with plans to toss the hotly anticipated Nintendo Switch upgrade onto store shelves as early as September. Aside from a slightly larger OLED screen and the ability to output games in 4K when docked, not a whole lot is known about the little machine. In fact, nothing is “known” at all. But at the same time, the current host of rumors all have an air of believability and reason to back them up.
Video GamesComing Soon!

Gabe Newell Promises Valve Announcement Regarding Consoles Soon

Valve founder Gabe Newell dropped some hints about a new project involving Valve games or Steam and consoles at a high school Q&A session earlier today. Valve has a very brief history of publishing games on console alongside its normal PC releases, with slapdash support for Steam logins on PlayStation 3 and a few releases like The Orange Box and Counter Strike: Global Offensive on Xbox Live Arcade. While these games continue to receive updates on PC, their console counterparts were mostly left as is. This includes a rather barren version of Team Fortress 2 on Xbox 360 that exists without alternate weapons and its signature hat cosmetics.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Valve Might be Bringing More Games to Consoles Soon

Valve returned to development of full-fledged games last year with the incredible Half-Life: Alyx, and promised that that was not going to be a one-off. We’re likely to see more games from the company in similar vein, and hopefully in the not-so-distant future, but while it’s a given that they will be releasing for PC and Steam, what about consoles? Can we expect Valve games to release for PlayStation and Xbox?
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

Valve Founder Newell Teases Console News

As part of a high school Q&A session earlier today, Valve founder Gabe Newell has dropped a hint that his company may be dipping its toes back into gaming console waters. Valve owns Steam, the largest digital marketplace for video games, and to date they have kept themselves locked to the PC market beyond a handful of game releases on consoles in the past like “The Orange Box,” “Portal 2,” the “Left 4 Dead” games and “Counter-Strike: Go”.
Video GamesGematsu

Valve president Gabe Newell hints at more games for consoles

More Valve games may be coming to consoles, company co-founder and president Gabe Newell seems to have hinted. Newell was asked if ‘Steam games’ will be coming to consoles during a question-and-answers session while speaking at a public school in New Zealand. The exchange went as follows:. Will Steam be...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Gabe Newell Teases Possible Valve Games Coming To Console

The Orange Box gave console players Half-Life and Portal, but could more Steam games be coming to console? According to a recent Q&A with Valve's Gabe Newell, it looks like it's likely! One fan shot their shot to the king of PC and his answer has the community pretty excited for what this could mean.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Steam Games Could Make Their Way To Consoles Later This Year

Valve boss Gabe Newell has suggested that Steam games could make their way to consoles later this year, hinting that there may be some big announcements on the horizon. Speaking at a local public school (thanks Reddit user Odysseic), Newell was asked if Steam and its vast library of games - including Valve-published titles - might find their way onto PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Gabe Newell offers vague hint about Steam coming to consoles

According to a recent tease from Valve CEO Gabe Newell, Steam may well end up on consoles in some form or another soon. Steam is known as the one-stop shop for all things PC gaming, and for the longest time, it enjoyed an unchallenged reign as the PC storefront of choice. Only recently has its market share been contested, thanks to encroaching competition from Epic Games Store.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Valve allegedly has a portable PC gaming console in the works

Valve has more than enough money to make a console. So it’s not surprising that the Steam owner is trying to do for PC gaming what Nintendo did for handhelds with the Switch. In an exclusive piece breaking down information from insider sources, Ars Technica has reported that Valve is doing just that. The device is said to be running games on Linux. Code having to do with new hardware has been discovered in Steam itself, seemingly pointing to changes being made to support the upcoming portable unit. This code is even tied to a name, which is “SteamPal.”
Video GamesComicBook

Valve Boss Gabe Newell Hints at New Releases on Console Platforms

It sounds like Valve could be looking to bring more of its games to console platforms in the future. Thanks to a new tease from company CEO Gabe Newell, Valve could have more information to share later on in 2021 when it comes to more of the publisher's games appearing on Xbox, PlayStation, or even Nintendo hardware.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Move By Steam Would Change Gaming Forever

Gabe Newell, Valve's president and extremely meme-able person, hinted at the possibility of Steam games coming to consoles this year in a recent public school interview. IGN reported that Newell revealed this game-changing information at Santa Monica College in Auckland, New Zealand earlier this week. Tyler McVicker, founder of Valve...
Video Gamescriticalhit.net

Valve is reportedly working on Steam Pal, it’s own Switch-like handheld console

You didn’t hear it from me, but apparently handheld consoles that can also instantly connect to a big screen TV at home are pretty popular. Nintendo knows this pretty well after selling around 85 million Switch consoles, and the owner of the biggest digital PC game marketplace in the land reckons that now might be the good time to flex some of its own muscle and get in on the game.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Valve knows that the Nintendo Switch-like PC is inevitable

The magic of the Nintendo Switch isn’t games, it’s the formfactor. A dedicated handheld gaming device with an HD display and enough power to run most games is something people were begging for. People have an intimate relationship with their games. The Switch enables people to fit that relationship into their lives — without taking over the family television. Valve Software, the company that owns Steam, recognizes this. And it knows that the future of PC gaming looks a lot like a Switch.
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Valve's Gabe Newell teases some Steam/Consoles news for later this year

Gabe Newell, the co-founder and President of Valve has teased some upcoming news regarding Steam and video games consoles for later this year. Speaking to students at the Sancta Maria College in Auckland, New Zealand earlier this week, the Valve exec was asked if the company had any plans to bring Steam games to consoles.