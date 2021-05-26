Valve Reportedly Working on Nintendo Switch Style Portable & Dockable PC Gaming “SteamPal;” May Launch by End of 2021

Valve has more than enough money to make a console. So it’s not surprising that the Steam owner is trying to do for PC gaming what Nintendo did for handhelds with the Switch. In an exclusive piece breaking down information from insider sources, Ars Technica has reported that Valve is doing just that. The device is said to be running games on Linux. Code having to do with new hardware has been discovered in Steam itself, seemingly pointing to changes being made to support the upcoming portable unit. This code is even tied to a name, which is “SteamPal.”