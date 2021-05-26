Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CRM, Pricing Expert Available on Amazon-MGM Deal

By University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business
Newswise
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarketing professor P.K. Kannan at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business is available to discuss Amazon’s $8.45 billion acquisition of MGM. Kannan ([email protected]), also editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Research in Marketing, can discuss how the move can meet Amazon’s aim to keep pace in the competitive streaming content space and help MGM keep pace with changing conditions in the film industry.

www.newswise.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crm#Marketing Science#Email Marketing#Pepsi Co#Crm#Data Management#Customer Data#Content Management#Mgm#Mellon Foundation#Saic#Pricewaterhousecoopers#Management Science#Chair#Arinc#Tata Engineering#Ingersoll Rand#Frito Lay#Giant Food#Fannie Mae
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

TechAhead Partners With Klaviyo For Helping Businesses With Disruptive Growth Marketing Strategies

TechAhead, a global leader in digital transformation and product innovation has announced its partnership with Klaviyo, which offers a unique and innovative growth marketing and automation platform for startups, enterprises, and small businesses. This partnership between TechAhead and Klaviyo will enable thousands of businesses to leverage their disruptive growth marketing...
TechnologySFGate

Dynamic Yield and FullStory Partner to Enhance Personalization Process with Rich Digital Experience Analytics

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Dynamic Yield, the Experience Optimization platform, today announced a technology partnership with FullStory, a global leader in digital experience insights and analytics, enabling brands to more deeply understand, measure, and improve the impact of their personalization efforts. Through the partnership, brands can now easily surface combined insights into what happened - and why - for ongoing or in-the-moment optimizations that empathize with individual customer needs, preferences, and struggles.
Economyforrester.com

Rationalize Your Product Portfolio For Real Customer Focus

If you follow our research on smart manufacturing and product lifecycle management, you know that manufacturers today have more ability than ever before to develop and bring to market exciting new product variants. You have also seen our work on collaborative work management, project portfolio management, and accelerating product delivery with agile methodology that starts to change the underlying culture and operating models of manufacturers.
ElectronicsCNET

Prime Day 2021: Amazon Echo Alexa deals available now and coming soon

For fans of Amazon's Alexa, Prime Day is one of the two best times of the year to add to your chorus of Amazon Echo devices. The other big price-slashing event -- Black Friday/Cyber Monday -- won't pop off until November, so if you're looking into expanding your menagerie of smart speakers and displays sooner than that, mark your calendar for Amazon Prime Day, June 21 and 22.
BusinessStreet.Com

Why This Analyst Likes the MGM Deal for Amazon Prime's Ecosystem

Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report Prime Days take place on June 21 and June 22. Ahead of one of Amazon's biggest events of the year, what is Jeff Marks--senior portfolio analyst for Action Alerts PLUS--watching in this stock, which is owned by the portfolio?. Watch the video above for more.
NFLtennesseestar.com

Amazon to Acquire MGM Studios for $8.45 Billion in Mega Media Deal

Amazon acquired MGM Studios for $8.45 billion in a mega deal that will bolster Amazon’s entertainment profile, the companies announced Wednesday morning. The deal will allow Amazon to give its subscribers access to MGM Studios’ entire portfolio of movies and television shows, according to the announcement. MGM Studios’ content library includes more than 4,000 films and 17,000 television shows.
NFLthehustle.co

🎬 Amazon’s MGM acquisition, explained

Disney’s “Cruella” comes out this weekend in theaters and on Disney+. It’s a reimagining of Cruella de Vil — the villain from Disney’s “101 Dalmations” — as an underdog in the fashion industry. We’ve officially run out of ideas. Editor’s Note: In honor of Memorial Day, we aren’t sending an...
TV Showsforrester.com

Amazon’s MGM Acquisition: A Deal About Talent, Not Titles

As the overpopulated streaming video landscape continues to expand, Amazon is vying to keep its top-tier ranking by buying MGM for $8.45 billion. While MGM’s library isn’t worth the premium price Amazon is paying, the talent behind the screen is the real deal. The main reason for this acquisition is...
Businessspglobal.com

AMC boosted by yet another retail trading sweep; Amazon moves amid MGM deal

Another retail trading frenzy and a second major content deal in as many weeks drove movement for media and technology stocks in the week ended May 28. Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shot up by as much as 119% this week amid yet another Reddit-fueled retail trading rally that put pressure on short sellers, or those who bet on and profit from a drop in a security's price.
Businessinterbrand.com

Amazon, MGM – and MAYA: Why this is a good deal

Amazon’s $ 8.45 billion acquisition of MGM epitomises the perfect combination of the three assets required to compete for people’s attention: content, to fuel customer acquisition; data, to increase retention; and scale, to sustain lower prices. The bet is on MGM’s library’s ability to boost the Prime population – currently...
BusinessTechCrunch

Daily Crunch: In $8.45B deal, Amazon to buy MGM Studios

Amazon-MGM deal, but we have to chat about a startup first. Have you heard of Poparazzi? If you have kids you might have — it’s the latest social phenom. And it just ran its way up to the top of the App Store. (Too bad it’s not Puparazzi!) Yes, I...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Amazon-MGM Deal Attracts Regulatory Attention: Reuters

Republican Senator Josh Hawley opposed Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) $8.45 billion MGM Studios acquisition by labeling the e-commerce retailer “a monopoly platform” in a tweet, Reuters reports. Senate’s antitrust panel chair, Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, sought a thorough inquiry to gauge the deal’s possible anticompetitive angle. Recently, the Washington D.C....
TV Showscw39.com

Concerns of a monopoly grow as Amazon plans to buy MGM

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Amazon announced on Wednesday plans to purchase MGM studios for $8.45 billion. The two companies have already signed an agreement. The purchase would bolster Amazon’s video library with thousands of TV shows and iconic movies. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is slamming Amazon’s decision. “I think Amazon shouldn’t...
StocksInvestorPlace

Amazon’s Stock Continues to Flatline Despite the MGM Deal

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has agreed to buy MGM Studios, a private company, for $8.45 billion. The deal adds some serious content to Prime Video, including the James Bond films. Despite the move, AMZN stock remains in a funk that’s lasted for more than six months. In fact, of the four trillion-dollar...
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Amazon boosts streaming ambitions with deal for MGM studios

Amazon has agreed to buy the storied MGM studios for $8.45 billion, the companies said Wednesday, giving the US tech giant a vast content library to further its ambitions in streaming. Netflix is investing as much as $17 billion in content this year in an effort to stay ahead of rivals.
BusinessPosted by
Front Office Sports

Amazon Adds Massive Media Library with $8.45B MGM Deal

The WarnerMedia-Discovery merger has been a hot news item lately, but when it comes to the streaming wars, there’s a certain $1.65 trillion company we shouldn’t forget about. Amazon, which has sought to build a streaming audience through some of the biggest properties in sports, is buying MGM Studios in...
TV Showsourcommunitynow.com

Amazon Set to Acquire MGM Studios

The merger adds a portfolio of movies and television shows dating back almost 100 years. Amazon is expanding its entertainment portfolio by purchasing one of the largest and oldest film companies, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM). The deal is worth $8.45 billion and includes more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows. Amazon already creates content for its Prime streaming service, but this deal will empower the online giant to expand the quality and quantity of the entertainment it provides.